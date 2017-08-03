Neighbors turn out for ‘Night Out’

photos by Dave DeMars
Police Chief Joel Klein holds a serious conversation with two young boys at the Night Out held between Able and Minnesota streets. The boys tried to convince the chief to show them how his taser worked.
photos by Dave DeMars
Brian Murphy spends a bit of time dipping ice cream to make floats for the neighbors who attended the gathering in his backyard between Able and Minnesota Streets.
photo by Dave DeMars
Rog Chaphalkar and wife Emily enjoyed chatting with Chief Klein who displayed his mischievous sense of humor during National Night Out Aug. 1. When Chaphalkar was asked how he would spell his name, it was Klein who prompted him to answer, “In the usual way.” It drew a big laugh. Chaphalkar and his wife moved back to the St. Joseph area because “…it’s the most community-oriented town in the area. There is a real sense of identity and place here that is unique.”
photo by Dave DeMars
This is the “Neighborhood Watch” in and around the Fifth Avenue NW and Birch Street neighborhood. They have been sighted many times throughout the neighborhood. They are (from left to right) Dan Aschnewitz, Marcia Ritterath, Pat Aschnewitz, Gail Suzick and Bill Suzick.
photo by Dave DeMars
Jeremy and Stephanie Fleck along with their daughter hosted a National Night Out block party at their home in St. Joseph on 13th Avenue NE. “The police officers just left and we are waiting for the fire department to drop by,” said Jeremy Fleck.
photo by Dave DeMars
Brooke Fleck and Reece Kalla of St. Joseph enjoy a backyard slide at 13th Avenue NE during National Night out Aug. 1.
Photos by Dave DeMars
The National Night Out was turned into a time to tell stories about the good old days. At the gathering on Able Street, Ken Twit embellished a story with a few hand gestures and kept his audience amused.
photo by Dave DeMars Officer Eric Brutger (left) and his partner Officer Celeste Walz (right) enjoy exchanging pleasantries with Nick Studer (left, center) and his wife Heidi (right, center). The Studers are long-time residents of St. Joseph and enjoyed the chance to mingle with neighbors on a very pleasant evening.
