Local police academies seek participants

by Dennis Dalman

editore@thenewsleaders.com

The police departments of Sartell, St. Joseph, St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are accepting applications for the 2017 class of the Metro Citizens Police Academy.

The Academy is an eight-week course offered to citizens and members of local civic and government organizations. Participants experience first-hand many areas of police training. The classes offered closely parallel the training curriculum that police officer candidates experience. It’s important participants understand the Academy is solely informative and in no way trains or promotes citizens to act in a law-enforcement capacity.

In light of recent events involving law enforcement nationwide, local departments are seeking a diverse group of applicants who have questions specific to police procedures involving use and application of force, law-enforcement training and arrest procedures. To ensure a wide range of viewpoints, applicants critical of law-enforcement response to incidents and skeptical of current law-enforcement practices are encouraged to apply.

Classes begin the first Thursday after Labor Day, Sept. 7, and run Thursdays for eight weeks up to Oct. 26. Classes will be held from 6-10 p.m. at various departments and locations throughout the academy. Participants who complete the training courses are presented a certification of completion from a chief of police at the last training session. An applicant must be at least 21 and must not have a criminal record. A records-clearance check will be completed prior to acceptance into the program. The applicant must live within the city limits of the police departments through which they are applying. Applications can be found online at each department or obtained in person from the departments themselves.