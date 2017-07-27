Cody’s memory rides on

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Al Martin of Avon and Lorraine Hipp of St. Joseph ride into St. Stephen with 100 other bikers July 22 for the third annual “We Ride for Cody Bike Run.” Cody Nuckolls, son of Lorraine Hipp and Ryan Nuckolls, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in St. Joseph at the age of 5 April 13, 2015. Funds from the event will go to support Silas Kalkbrenner, son of Kyle and Janice Kalkbrenner, who was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor this year in January.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
A toast to the successful 3rd Annual “We Ride for Cody Bike Run” is made by Cody’s parents and their friends. From left to right are Lorraine Hipp (Cody’s mother), St. Joseph; Ben Christen, Avon; Ryan Nuckolls (Cody’s father), St. Joseph; and Michelle Sauer of Waite Park.

Bertsch has enjoyed working for the Newsleaders since 2015. She and her husband, Matt, and their three children live in Sartell where they also own and operate Four Seasons Window, Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning. Bertsch is passionate about reading and sharing books. She stewards the "Reads and Seeds and Other Needs" Little Free Library on 8th Ave N in Sartell. The "Other Needs" portion of the little free library was designed to help fulfill the necessities of caring for the poor and homeless. Bertsch has served as a board member of the St. Cloud Salvation Army since 2014 and volunteers weekly at the food shelf located at the shelter. Her hobbies include cooking, baking, and tending to her small backyard orchard where she grows apples, pears, cherries, plums, and apricots. She also enjoys donating her time to take photos for non-profit events. Bertsch believes that every single person can choose to make the world a better place for someone else. At the end of the day the only question that matters is, "What kind of difference did you make?"
