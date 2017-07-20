Lots of cheers for Tommy B.

Friends of the late Tom Bearson cheer during a group shot July 15 for the third annual Tommy B. Golf Outing at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course. The event raises funds for the Tom Bearson Foundation, which does a variety of good deeds in the area. At the July 15 event, 250 people attended, raising a total of $20,000. Besides golf, there was a raffle, silent auction and lots of prizes given away. “The support we’ve received continues to warm our hearts, and the Foundation provides us with purpose in our lives while we keep our son’s memory alive,” said Tom’s father, Greg Bearson. Tom, a college student, was murdered in the Fargo-Moorhead area almost three years ago, and his death remains unsolved.

Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
