What’s the hurry? Is it worth your life?

Slow down! What’s the hurry? Speed kills!

That’s the advice of the Minnesota State Patrol and other law-enforcement personnel during an intense effort by the Patrol to stop and ticket speeders across the state. The effort will continue through July 23.

Why are so many people in such a hurry to get where they’re going that they would risk their own lives, their loved ones’ lives and the lives of others? That question is a sad one that begs an answer.

One in five road fatalities in Minnesota is the result of speeding. Last year, 92 people died in speed-related crashes in the state. That was an 18-percent increase from the 78 speed-related deaths in 2015. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is typically the most dangerous for speed-related crashes, a period that is known as “The 100 Deadliest Days” on the road.

Speeding ranks second behind drunk driving as a leading cause of roadway deaths in Minnesota and just ahead of distracted driving, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Combine those three lamentable factors – speeding, drinking, distracted driving (especially texting) – and it’s a recipe for catastrophe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one-third of all fatal automobile crashes involve drivers who are speeding.

The trouble with speeding, as it is with all forms of irresponsible driving, is most people think injuries and death will never happen to them. The grim statistics prove otherwise, and many a confident speeder is now crippled or gone permanently – never having arrived at that destination they were in such a hurry to get to.

Anybody who has driven on Hwy. 10 in and near the St. Cloud area knows how dangerous speeding can be, especially on busy summer weekends. Some of the motorists drive as fast as 80 mph, and some of them honk angrily or give rude gestures as they swerve from lane to lane around law-abiding, speed-limit-obeying drivers. Many deaths on Hwy. 10 have been attributed to speeders who act as if that highway is an extension of the Brainerd Speedway.

Speeding is compounded by what is often called the “fudge factor.” Many motorists “fudge” in the speed limit by driving 5 mph (or even more) over the posted speed. Then the monkey see/monkey do factor kicks in, with some motorists accelerating until they’re going just as fast as the speeders – 70, 80 mph or worse. Thus, a highway becomes a speedway.

A study by the American Automobile Association found 45 percent of motorists ages 35 to 55 typically drive 15 miles over the posted speed limit on a freeway – in other words 70 to 85 mph. Those are alarming statistics.

A speeding ticket can cost $110 or more, depending on court costs, for driving 10 miles faster than the posted speed. Fines double for those doing 20 or more mph over the limit.

Those caught breaking the law in a work zone will get a minimum fine of $300. Motorists caught going more than 100 mph can lose their license for six months. The speeding limits and the ticket costs are there for a reason: as reminders that Speed Kills! If only more people would heed those life-saving warnings.

So . . . slow down! Live!