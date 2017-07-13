Hyzer Zone Disc Golf Outfitter opens in Sliced

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Disc golfers who enjoy playing at Millstream Park in St. Joseph now have a chance to purchase new discs closer to the park.

“Hyzer Zone Disc Golf Outfitter” owner Adam Gorres recently opened a shop inside Sliced on College Avenue located in downtown St. Joseph.

He is offering new and experienced disc golfers an assortment of discs in his kiosk-style shop.

“It’s been a dream of mine to own a disc-golf shop,” Gorres said.

He said Mary Kuebelbeck, the owner of Sliced, gave him the chance to test the waters.

“It’s a great location close to Millstream – one of the area’s favorite disc-golf courses,” Gorres said.

Millstream Park is the location of the annual St Cloud Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $150,000 for local food shelves.

Gorres currently has about 200 discs and hopes to keep adding more selections. These include popular brands such as Innova, Discraft, Dynamic Discs, Latitude 64, Westside, Gateway and more.

Discs are sorted by manufacturer and model and disc information is readily available to make choices easy. Customers can also make requests for discs and other equipment.

Gorres said Hyzer Zone will fill a void in the area where people currently travel 10 or more miles for a decent disc-golf selection.

He may also offer bags, carts, baskets and more equipment in the future.

Other possible future plans include a weekly league, disc-golf clinics and an end-of-the year tournament at Millstream Park. Gorres will post up-to-date information at Hyzer Zone.

Gorres chose the name Hyzer Zone because a Hyzer is a throw that’s designed to take advantage of the natural angle of the disc and being in the “zone” implies increased focus and attention, which allows for higher levels of performance.

“My two favorite things after my family and friends are disc golf and pizza, ” he said. “Disc golf has been a part of my life for more than 20 years. I look forward to adding another aspect to this awesome sport.”

Gorres has been playing disc golf for more than 25 years. He’s also a current board member of the St. Cloud Disc Golf Club. He’s also a tournament director for numerous events, as well as a course designer.

His sponsor, Innova, recognizes Gorres as an ambassador for promoting disc golf, developing courses, leagues and tournaments in the area and as a positive influence for the growth of the sport.

Gorres lives in Rockville and has two daughters.

Hyzer Zone is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

For additional information, contact Gorres by email at hyzerzone@gmail.com and on Facebook for any questions and/or comments.