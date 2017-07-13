Backpacks, school supplies needed now

by Dennis Dalman

In the heat of July, most people are probably not thinking yet about school days, but that subject is very much on the minds of those who work at the Salvation Army and Shopko stores.

A partnership has been formed between Shopko and the Salvation Army to collect school-supply items for children in need who will start school this September. One reason the school-supplies collection started so early this year is because Catholic Charities decided – at least for this year – to discontinue its school-supplies program. That means the Salvation Army hopes to collect enough school supplies for up to 1,500 children in the area, many of whom are homeless or in families deeply hurting financially. And to ensure the SA reaches its goal, it started its collection drive early – in July.

For many years, both the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities collected and distributed school supplies.

Needed are backpacks (new or gently used), notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, pens, markers, crayons, glue and folders.

The school-items drive, dubbed “Tools for Schools,” began officially July 9 and will run through Aug. 11. During that time, people can shop for school items at the two Shopko stores in St. Cloud and put them in collection bins in the stores. Shopkos are located at 501 Hwy. 10 in East St. Cloud (just west of the east-side Cash Wise Foods store) and at 4161 Second St. S. (across from the west Cash Wise Foods store).

Items can also be delivered to the Salvation Army at 400 Hwy. 10 S. in St. Cloud during its business hours – 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Some people buy a backpack and fill it with supplies, then bring it to us,” said Shannon Smithers, volunteer and events coordinator for the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army. “Other people just buy a lot of school items to donate.”

Volunteers at the Salvation Army put all school supplies into backpacks so, ideally, each child will receive a backpack filled with all school supplies needed. That is why the Salvation Army is requesting new or gently used backpacks – so each child can get one.

“In previous years, the Salvation Army would give school supplies to about 400 to 500 children,” Smithers said. “This year, there will be between 1,000 and 1,500 children who will need them.”

People can also make monetary donations online at salvationarmynorth.org. Or they can send a check to Salvation Army, Tools for Schools, 400 Hwy. 10 S., St. Cloud, Minn. 56304.

For more information, call Shannon Smithers at the St. Cloud Salvation Army at 320-252-4552.