PALs build fortress while forging friendships

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Friends Genna Kelash, 5, (left) and Andrea Wills, 11, both of Sartell, work together to build a sand castle during the June 29 Sartell Police Athletic League, also known as P.A.L. Sartell’s P.A.L. is free of charge and meets every Tuesday and Thursday at Val Smith Park in Sartell until July 20.

Devin Lawson, 8, of Sartell, narrowly avoids being tagged by Sartell police officer Jill Lundquist during Police Activities League (P.A.L.) June 29 at Val Smith Park. “I dodged the tag and slipped under it. It hurt, but it was worth it,” Lawson said.

Terry Bachman of Sartell and his 3-year-old daughter, Ruby, paint a paper plate that will later be cut into a wind-spinner June 29 at the Police Activities League at Val Smith Park in Sartell. Bachman joked that their paper plate, which was soaked with several layers of paint, “probably won’t dry for three weeks.”

Bertsch has enjoyed working for the Newsleaders since 2015.
