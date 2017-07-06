Milk and Honey Ciders coming to St. Joseph

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Area residents will soon have a chance to experience the production and taste of local cider.

The owners of Milk and Honey Ciders, a hard-cider maker of Cold Spring, are expanding their business by opening a cider house on CR 51 in St. Joseph.

The business is owned by three partners – Peter Gillitzer, Aaron Klocker and Adam Theis.

Hard-cider is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented apple juice.

Gillitzer said the St. Joseph location is an expansion project that will allow them to increase their orchards, production capability and allow cider drinkers a place to come experience all aspects of cider production and culture.

Visitors will be able to walk the orchards, taste in the cellar and enjoy a glass in the sampling room.

“We all have roots in the Collegeville and St. Joseph area going back multiple generations,” Gillitzer said. “We love the college town, St. Ben’s and St. John’s, the monasteries, hills, lakes and fields. We feel the cider house and orchard will fit nicely into the landscape and spirit of the area.”

He said the three of them all have a passion for cider, apples and cider culture. Their overall vision includes increasing awareness of the rich history of cider in the area and the United States.

The three men want people to celebrate the culture of cider in the area by offering a place to do so.

Milk and Honey Ciders was founded in 2011 and is currently located on a farm south of Cold Spring. It has production facilities on the farm, as well as orchards and a nursery. There is also a warehouse for apple storage.

Gillitzer said the business focuses on high-quality, dry, varietal ciders from heirloom and cider-specific apple cultivars.

While beer is made from grain, water, hops and yeast, cider is made from apples and yeast.

He said both businesses are fermenting things but use different processes.

“I will say cider tends to be a more agrarian beverage that is tied more to the soil, climate and seasons then other beverages,” Gillitzer said.

He said the business’s Heirloom blend which is bright, aromatic and complex, is its best-selling product. The blend contains 400 varieties of apples. They also produce about five other blends that reflect different types of apples.

Gillitzer said they are looking forward to having everything under one roof at the St. Joseph location and are really excited about showcasing their business.

He said the new location includes 10.8 acres of former agricultural fields that contain good land for growing apples.

The three men broke ground April 24 for a 5,400 square-foot building that will include a sampling room and retail area with fireplace, indoor seating and a 1,600 square-foot production cellar. There will also be outdoor seating on a sun patio and the lawn.

Gillitzer said they hope to be done building this month and have necessary federal, state and local permits approved so they can be ready for fall harvesting.

Gillitzer, who grew up in Rockville, coordinates and handles the business details of Milk and Honey Ciders. He has a background in the agricultural industry and trained in the cider and perry world under Peter Mitchell, who has many years of experience. Perry is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented pear juice. Gillitzer and his wife, Adria, have two children and live in Cold Spring.

Klocker, who grew up Avon, is the engineer. He attended cider and perry-making classes in Washington state and has a certificate from the National Association of Cider Makers on the appreciation of cider and perry. Klocker and his wife, Caren, have one daughter and live in Minneapolis.

Theis, who grew up in Cold Spring, is the beverage process and control specialist and resident craftsman. He is a graduate of the Siebel Institute of Technology and World Brewing Academy with experience in the brewery world. Theis and his wife, Liz, have one son and they currently live in Minneapolis.

Gillitzer said the St. Joseph location will be family-friendly. Even though they produce and serve hard cider, other ciders will also be available.

To begin with, the owners plan to be open noon-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sundays and will expand as there is a demand.

Gillitzer said they hope to employ about three additional employees from the St. Joseph area.

The facility will also be available to rent for events.