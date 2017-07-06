Man arrested for alleged thefts
by Dennis Dalman
A Sartell man was arrested July 4 for allegedly stealing items and then listing them for sale on Craigslist.
Arrested was Spencer Anderson, 22.
The Sartell Police Department became aware of the scam when a resident who was perusing the Craigslist website came upon items for sale that had been stolen from his house. He then notified the police department.
A search warrant was issued July 4 for a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue N., and Sartell police searched the residence, found stolen items and arrested Anderson.
The stolen items were apparently taken from many vehicles, trailers and garages during the past month. Anyone missing items from vehicles or garages in the past few weeks should call the Sartell Police Department to see if the police have recovered their stolen property. The number is 320-251-8186.
Once again, Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes is advising all residents to keep their vehicles and garages locked, especially during the nighttime hours.
