Knudsen’s softball team ends year as state runner-up

St. Joseph resident Tim Knudsen is used to doling out advice. He can often be heard saying things like, “Control the things you can,” “Play hard, smart and have fun,” “Play the next play” and “Play for the name on the front of your jersey – not the name on the back.”

Many softball players are familiar with Knudsen’s advice and try to follow his directives.

As head softball coach, Knudsen has taken the Maple Lake Softball team to state four times. Although the state title has eluded his teams, they have been the state runners-up in 2017, 2015, 2009 and 2008.

According to Knudsen, this year’s softball team’s path to state began in March when they played in the Bay Area in California where the team practiced and scrimmaged against other teams.

Knudsen, who is from the Bay Area, takes his team there every year. He said it’s easy for him to set up the itinerary.

“Our expectation every year is to get to the state tournament,” Knudsen said. “This year was kind of special. We had a 26-game winning streak going into the state championship game. Unfortunately, we came up short. We return seven of our nine starters in 2018, including our pitcher, so we have some unfinished business in Mankato (where state playoffs take place) next year.”

Morgan Scheiber and Ellie Haney both played softball with Knudsen from ninth through 12th grade.

Scheiber, a catcher, said Knudsen treats his players well.

“He is a nice person and coach,” she said. “He respects all of us. He is a good coach and knows what to do on and off the field. He helped teach us life lessons.”

To Haney, a left-fielder, Knudsen was more than just a coach.

“He cares about all the players (on the team),” she said. “If players get hurt, he calls to check on them. He gets down to business if he needs to but can also have fun. I liked that he cracked a lot of jokes.”

Knudsen’s 2017 team played in the Class AA division championships at Mankato, defeating Albany 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the semifinals but losing the championship to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4-1.

Knudsen has taught physical education for 19 years, working at the Maple Lake School District, St. Cloud School District and Cathedral High School.

He has been the head football and softball coach at Maple Lake High School for 13 years. His football teams have also gone to state four times – in 2014, 2013 (semifinals), 2011 and 2010.

Knudsen attended Burlingame High School in Burlingame, Calif. He played college football and baseball at the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, Calif. and Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Ore. He earned his teaching degree from St. Cloud State University.

He is married to Mary, who hails from Royalton. She works in the human-resources department at American Axel and Manufacturing in St. Cloud.

The Knudsens have lived in St. Joseph for 14 years. They have four children – Samantha, married to Jordan Mathiasen; Cameron; Sydney; and Summer; as well as two granddaughters – Jaydyn and Kynsley. Samantha attended Apollo High School in St. Cloud, and their other children attended Maple Lake High School.

“Our community is second to none,” Knudsen said. “It’s a good place to raise a family. It’s convenient. Love the (July 4) parade and our Fourth of July celebration.”

When he isn’t busy coaching, Knudsen enjoys golf, lifting weights, movies, music, books and long walks.

As his teams keep aiming for the state title, Knudsen continues to dish out the advice: “Be cocky at the plate,” “Be fundamentally sound” and “Don’t give them extra outs.” Who knows? Next year just might be the year they take the state championship.