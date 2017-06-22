Kerns chosen as Y2K Lions parade royalty

by Cori Hilsgen

Members of the St. Joseph Y2K Lions Club think if you are a senior who has volunteered many hours helping and serving others, you deserve to be treated like royalty. Perhaps like a king and queen.

That’s a big reason why Y2K club members recently chose Mary Kay and Chuck Kern to be this year’s Senior Queen and King for the annual July Fourth parade.

“We were both very honored to be asked to serve as King and Queen for the parade,” Chuck said. “We never imagined we would have ever been asked. It’s humbling to know your efforts to help the community are appreciated and noticed by others.”

Mary Kay said they were touched to be asked to be the royalty for the July Fourth parade. She said at first she wondered why they picked us? Then she couldn’t wait to tell their children they were chosen.

Mary Kay said their children thought it was a “hoot” that their mom and dad will be parade royalty and recommended their parents start practicing their waves for the parade.

“The festival has been a part of our family’s life for many years,” Chuck said. “We are so blessed we have been able to share it with so many others through(out) the years. It has become something the whole community can be proud of, not just those from the St. Joseph Catholic Church. We become closer on the third and fourth as we give thanks for our independence.”

Mary Kay and Chuck have been married for 38 years and have lived in St. Joseph for 37 of those years.

“I can’t imagine raising my kids in a better place,” Mary Kay said. “St. Joseph has a small-town feel and yet we are close to St. Cloud and the (Twin) Cities. I love the trails, the parks and all the traditions we have – Christmas lighting, Fourth of July celebration, flower pots on main street. We have many opportunities in St. Jo(seph) to volunteer and help make our community a better place. It’s also great being close to several colleges. It keeps us from becoming stagnant.”

Chuck said he agreed with Mary Kay that they could not have picked a better city in which to raise their family.

During nearly four decades in the St. Joseph area, they have been active in various organizations volunteering their time to help others.

Both have volunteered for many years at the July Fourth celebration. Mary Kay thought they only missed one year when they were on a bus trip to the national parks.

Although the celebration is a lot of work, it is well worth it, they both agreed, not only for the money the parish brings in, but also because it helps all parishioners work together for a common purpose.

On July Fourth, the Kerns get up at the crack of dawn each year, rain or shine, to scout out the best seats to watch the parade because the good seats go fast.

Mary Kay is active with the American Legion Post 328 Auxiliary in St. Joseph. She has also volunteered with Fare for All food distributions, Joe Town Table, St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, the Food Summit Committee and Summer Lunch and Learn Program.

Mary Kay actively volunteers for the Church of St. Joseph Catholic church and helps provide meals for the parish quilters and coordinates meals for church funerals.

Chuck is active with the American Legion Post 328 in St. Joseph. He also volunteers with the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, is a driver for Rural Faith in Action and a local representative for the Employee Support for the Guard and Reserve.

In addition, Chuck volunteers for the Church of St. Joseph too where he is a member of the Father Werner Council 7057 Knights of Columbus.

Mary Kay grew up in Brainerd with five brothers. She said she moved to this area to attend college and never left. Mary Kay was a high school teacher in Melrose for 34 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoys exercising, creating photo books, cooking and baking, spending time with family and friends (especially her Red Hat group dubbed the Fabulous 14). She also tries to get to Brainerd each week to help her 90-year-old mother.

Chuck grew up in Little Falls. He served in the U.S. Army for four years and then in the Minnesota National Guard for 16 years. He enjoys golfing and other forms of exercise, reading, television and travel.

Chuck met Mary Kay at Brainerd Community College. He later attended the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing to become a registered nurse and St. John’s University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Chuck spent most of his nursing career at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital, retiring in 2009.

The Kerns have two daughters, Amanda and Emily, and one granddaughter, Addison.

Mary Kay said their children loved the bands, old cars, candy and more of the July Fourth parades. At the festival, their favorite rides were the trains and cars.

“Although both are very old, many generations of kids have ridden on them,” Mary Kay said.

The Kern children, now as adults, enjoy coming back for Joe Burgers, to win a pop at the Ring Toss stand or a cake at the Cake Walk stand.

“I can’t wait to share this celebration with my granddaughter so she’ll have the memories of her mommy’s home town,” Mary Kay said.

By becoming a grandmother, Mary Kay has found her “calling.”

The Kerns said they are fortunate to be able to help care for granddaughter Addison during June and July while their daughter finishes her medical residency.

“I think you should be a grandparent first, then a parent,” Chuck said. “More free time and less responsibility that way.”

Choosing a senior king and queen is an ongoing tradition for the Y2K Lions. They are selected based on their service and volunteerism to the area.

Y2K club members discuss and vote on the king and queen. In the past, some people have declined the honor and recognition for various reasons.

Club records of past kings and queens date back to 1985 and include the following: 2016 Lee and Elaine Eisenschenk, 2015 Bill Wasner and Kay Lemke, 2014 Joe and Shirley Miller, 2013 Lloyd and Nita Bruemmer, 2012 Marvin and Carol Mastey, 2011 Norb and Dolores Dardis, 2010 Bob and Nettie Pfannenstein, 2009 Chuck and Ann Scherer, 2008 Maurice and Rita Palmersheim, 2007 Bill and Sally Lorentz, 2006 Ray and Jean Weyer, 2005 Norm and Judy Hansen, 2004 George and Margaret Molus, 2003 Arnie and Ann Lauer, 2002 Darol and Ellie Studer, 2001 Esther Reischl and Bill Elfering, 2000 Don and Geri Schwab, 1999 Othmar and Marilyn Schmitz, 1998 Leo and Dorothy Sadlo, 1997 Leander and Delores Meyer, 1996 Herb and Winnie Dehler, 1995 Ozzie and Bernie Thelen, 1994 Art and Edith Hiemenz, 1993 Lee Kapsner and Judy Meemken, 1992 Pat and Nellie Zahler, 1991 Bodie and Mac Schneider, 1990 Joe and Florence Molitor, 1989 Roman and Lucille Klein, 1988 John and Martha Kierzek, 1987 Al and Vera Schloemer, 1986 Max and Celia Kuebelbeck, and 1985 Herb Dehler and Loretta Rassier.