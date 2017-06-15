http://www.thenewsleaders.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/summerfestbackground-1.jpg 846 2420 jennymcdermond http://www.thenewsleaders.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/NEWSLEADERS-ONLY-LOGO.jpg jennymcdermond2017-06-15 04:40:002017-06-15 14:59:35Despite heat, kids, families enjoy SummerFest
Despite heat, kids, families enjoy SummerFest
Latest posts by jennymcdermond (see all)
- Despite heat, kids, families enjoy SummerFest - June 15, 2017
- Sartell Summerfest Parade - June 11, 2017
- Girls drive America - June 1, 2017
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!