Despite heat, kids, families enjoy SummerFest

/0 Comments/in , /by

photo by Jenny McDermond
Even superheros need candy at the Sartell Summerfest parade on June 10. Henry Jenner, 16 months, and his parents Christina and Kevin Jenner, Sartell, watch the 25th annual parade.

photo by Jenny McDermond
Mandy, Thomas, 3, Maggie, 2, Jensen and Braylon Yogerst, 3, Sartell are excited to see the next float in the Sartell Summerfest parade.

photo by Jenny McDermond
The Sauk Rapids VFW color guard starts the Sartell Summerfest on June 10.

 

 

photo by Jenny McDermond
The Waters Church sing along the parade route of the Sartell Summerfest on June 10.

jennymcdermond

Latest posts by jennymcdermond (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply