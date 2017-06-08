Man convicted of Sam Traut murder

by Dennis Dalman

The man accused of murdering a young Sartell man two years ago in Fargo was convicted June 2 by a jury of that murder and another murder.

Convicted was Ashley Hunter, a Fargo man, who was convicted of beating to death Sam Traut, 24, using a hammer June 23, 2015. He attacked Traut, who had opened his door to the man who said he was thirsty. When Traut returned from the kitchen with a glass of water, Hunter began beating him with a hammer, killing him. He later said he was afraid when Traut left the room to get the glass of water that his drug-induced paranoia led him to think Traut was actually going to call the police because he, Hunter, knew the police were looking for him after the murder of June 22. On the TV news, Hunter had been announced as the person of interest in a stabbing murder June 22, also in Fargo.

According to news accounts of the trial in the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead newspaper, the day before killing Traut, Hunter had stabbed to death 45-year-old Clarence Flowers, allegedly because Flowers had been pursuing Hunter’s female friends. Flowers had been stabbed 77 times, according to testimony in court.

During the trial, it was revealed Hunter had never known or met Traut but that he, Hunter, was in a drug-induced state of paranoia when he committed the spur-of-the-moment, motive-less murder.

Traut was the son of Mary Ann and Lloyd Traut of Sartell. They were present at the trial.

Traut, a Sartell High School graduate, had earned a degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University shortly before his murder. He was a member of St. Paul’s Newman Center in Fargo where he taught religion and served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell where his funeral and celebration of his life were conducted.

Traut’s senseless murder stunned and saddened everyone who knew him in Sartell and beyond for his constant kindness.

Hunter was also charged with arson for setting a fire in the apartment where Traut was living. The jury also convicted him on the arson charge.

After the two-week trial, it took the jury only two hours to bring in its guilty verdict. Hunter could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is expected to be sentenced within the next three months.