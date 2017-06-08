Big trucks bring big smiles

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Signe Koosmann, 4, of Sartell, smiles as St. Cloud SWAT team member Officer Todd Weeres of Sartell, helps her climb down from the SWAT vehicle during Big Truck Night, which was hosted by the Sartell-St. Stephen PTO on May 25. Families with children attending Little Sabres Preschool or ECFE were invited to explore vehicles including a garbage truck, school bus, tow truck, semi truck, fire truck, police car, classic cars and more.

