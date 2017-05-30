Funeral services for Alvin “Al” C. Lalim, 86 of Sartell, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2 at Country Manor Chapel, Sartell. Lalim died May 27 at Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center. Chaplain Jeb Reiter will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the chapel on Friday morning. For a full obit, see the June 2 edition of the Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader or visit thenewsleaders.com on Thursday, June 1.