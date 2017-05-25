Memorial Day ceremony to start at 9 a.m.

All are invited to the Memorial Day Service in Sartell that will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 in Veterans Park.

The ceremony will include posting of the Colors, speeches, music, the playing of taps and a gun salute, with refreshments and rolls to follow.

Right after the ceremony, near the park’s gazebo, there will be an unveiling of the Sartell Mill Memorial Project, a permanent informational exhibit in tribute to the Sartell paper mill that operated for more than 100 years right across the river from Veterans Park.

Veterans Park is located along Riverside Avenue N. across the street from Watab Park and just north of the Riverboat Depot Bar and Restaurant.