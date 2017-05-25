Sub teacher training set June 7, 8

Resource Training & Solutions in St. Cloud will hold a two-day program on June 7 and 8 to prepare individuals to apply to become limited, short-call substitute teachers. People who want to teach but don’t have the full credentials will have an opportunity to become certified as short-call substitute teachers under the Minnesota Limited, Short-Call Substitute program. A 4-year bachelor’s degree is required to qualify.

Under Minnesota law, limited, short-call substitute teachers licenses are granted only if teachers who hold regular teaching licenses are not available or if a district is experiencing a hardship in securing a sufficient number of regularly licensed teachers to meet the district’s need for limited, short-call substitute teachers. The district superintendent may request a limited, short-call substitute license be granted to an individual who holds a baccalaureate degree from a college or university that is accredited by the regional association for the accreditation of colleges and secondary schools. Licensure is good for two years and must be renewed bi-annually.

Training will cover topics such as the substitute teacher’s role in the classroom and district, basics of classroom management and instruction, basics of child development and communication skills.

Registration for the training can be made by contacting Deb Thomes at Resource Training & Solutions, 137 23rd St. S., Sartell; phone 320-255-3236 or toll-free 844-335-3276; website www.resourcetraining.com.

Auditions for Hello, Dolly! set May 30, 31

All interested parties are encouraged to audition for Hello, Dolly! Great Northern Theatre Company’s summer musical. We are looking for singers, comic actors and energetic dancers for this classic musical comedy. Auditions are May 30 and 31, with call backs on June 1 and will be held in the choir room at Rocori High School, Cold Spring. Practices begin in June and show dates are Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6, and Aug. 9, 10 and 11. Information and instructions regarding auditions are on the GNTC website at gntc1.com.

Suffrage banner on display at MN History Center

Recently, conservators working in the “WW1 America” exhibit gallery at the Minnesota History Center, installed a very rare original suffrage banner used during the picketing of the White House in 1917. It is known as the “Draft Day” banner because it was used on July 20, 1917, the day of the first U.S. Selective Service draft. The suffrage protests were the first of their kind at the White House for any cause. Women won the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. The banner is on loan from the National Woman’s Party at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, Washington, DC. www.nationalwomansparty.org. “WW1 America” is on view now through Sept. 4 at the Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul.

MN History Center launches records search

Minnesota History Center recently launched the new Minnesota People Records Search with an easy-to-use search function that draws results from birth, death, state census and Veterans’ Grave Registration records and the newly digitized WWI Gold Star Roll records. For more information, visit minnesotahistorycenter.org.

WW1 storyteller, re-enactors to visit MN History Center June 2

The Minnesota History Center will host WW1 storytelling by humorist Kevin Kling and costumed re-enactors from 7-10 a.m. Friday, June 2 at the center at 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. This coincides with the center’s WWI America exhibit. There will be live music and free donuts in honor of National Donut Day as well. For more information, visit minnesotahistorycenter.org.

United Way volunteer opportunities

Take action June 15

for Day of Action

Join United Way for a community Day of Action! Make a difference in our community by taking action on Thursday, June 15 at Lake George Municipal Complex. Projects include: Canvas for a cause, 50th Anniversary logistics, storm-drain stenciling, Variety of Fun and more. Contact Mary Krippner, United Way volunteer engagement coordinator, at 320-223-7991 or visit www.unitedwayhelps.org to register.

Habitat for Humanity

seeks lawn mowing volunteers



Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to mow lawns on properties that Habitat owns (but there is not a homeowner on that property yet).vLocations include one in east St. Cloud and one in Sauk Rapids close to Sartell that needs a volunteer to “adopt” the property and mow it for the season. The time is flexible to the volunteer’s schedule. Contact Melanie Blake, Habitat for Humanity, at 320-248-8256 or melanieblake@cmhfh.org.

Celebration of Fatherhood

seeks volunteers

The Celebration of Fatherhood is in need of volunteers to assist and guide families in doing various craft projects. Volunteers should enjoy working with children birth to age 8 and their families. Craft projects will include coloring, gluing, building, stamping and playing with the materials. The craft projects will be outside (dress appropriately) unless it rains, in which case we will be inside. Each craft project will need at least two people to assist families, so bring a friend to join you. Contact Thomas Schnabel, Early Childhood educator/Dad’s Project coordinator at Colt’s Academy at 320-253-5828 wxt. 5800.

Family Day escorts sought

June 17 at VA Medical Center

Volunteer on Saturday, June 17, from 12:30-4 p.m. for Family Day at the VA Medical Center.

Approximately 30 volunteers are needed to escort patients from their home unit to the parking lot of building 96 or to assist with various activities being offered to veterans, their families and fellow volunteers. Contact Angie, St. Cloud VA volunteer services, at 320-255-6365.

Catholic Charities seeks help

with clothing program

Catholic Charities Emergency Services is looking for volunteers to help with their clothing program. Clothing program workers are needed from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. Catholic Charities is a non-profit organization that advances the charitable and social mission of the Diocese of St. Cloud. Contact Kris Roberts, Catholic Charities volunteer coordinator, at 320-229-4590.

For more information, contact Mary Krippner, United Way volunteer engagement coordinator, at 320-223-7991 or mkrippner@unitedwayhelps.org.