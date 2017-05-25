CITY OF SARTELL

NOTICE OF HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS

FOR FOURTH AVENUE SOUTH IMPROVEMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

TIME AND PLACE GENERAL OF IMPROVEMENTS: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sartell, Minnesota, will meet in the City Hall in the City of Sartell, Minnesota, on the 12th day of June, 2017, at 6 p.m. to consider objections to the proposed assessments for Fourth Avenue South Improvements heretofore ordered by the City Council.

ASSESSMENT ROLL OPEN TO INSPECTION: The proposed assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and open to public inspection.

AREA PROPOSED TO BE ASSESSED: The area proposed to be assessed consists of every lot, piece or parcel of land benefited by said improvement, which has been ordered made and is as follows: parcel numbers 92.57740.000; 17.09080.0000; 92.57709.0000; 92.57075.0000; 92.56716.0201; and 92.56718.0224 adjacent to proposed Fourth Avenue South extension in the City of Sartell, Minnesota.

TOTAL AMOUNT OF PROPOSED ASSESSMENT: The total amount proposed to be assessed is $1,872,000.

WRITTEN OR ORAL OBJECTIONS: Written or oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

RIGHT OF APPEAL: An owner of property to be assessed may appeal the assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or Clerk of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or Clerk.

LIMITATION ON APPEAL: No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted by the City Council unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. All objections to the assessments not received at the assessment hearing in the manner prescribed by Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.061 are waived, unless the failure to object to the assessment hearing is due to a reasonable cause.

DEFERMENT OF ASSESSMENTS: Under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, the City may, at its discretion, defer the payment of assessments for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. The procedure for applying for such a deferment has been set forth by Resolution in the City’s Assessment Policy and is available upon request at the office of the City Clerk.

MAILED NOTICE: The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.

DATED: May 22, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Mary Degiovanni

City Administrator

Publish: May 26, 2017