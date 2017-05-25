Correction

Due to information supplied to the Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader, the time of the Sartell Memorial Day Service in Sartell was incorrect in the May 19 edition of the paper. The correct time of when the ceremony will start is 9 a.m. Monday, May 29. It will take place at Veterans Park on Riverside Avenue N. just north of the Riverboat Depot Bar and Restaurant. All are welcome to attend.

The story “Sartell residents disagree with the council on honey-bee ordinance” in the May 19 edition of the Sartell–St.Stephen Newsleader requires a correction. The Sartell City Council voted only once to nix an amendment that would allow the keeping of honeybees in the city. That vote occurred at the council’s April 24 meeting.

Ellen Bloom, a 2013 Sartell High School graduate, was recently awarded a Gore Biomedical Engineering Graduate Fellowship from the University of Delaware, Newark. In addition, Bloom has been selected an awardee of a Biomedical Engineering Chair’s Fellowship. Both are merit-based competitive fellowships.

The Gore Biomedical Engineering Graduate Fellowship was established by Mr. Robert W. Gore, who served as president of W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., to support cutting-edge biomedical engineering research conducted by talented BME graduate students. Being named a Gore Fellow is a prestigious honor at the University of Delaware, as only three incoming graduate students in the College of Engineering receive a Gore Fellowship each year.

The Biomedical Engineering Chair’s Fellowship is awarded to recognize exceptional academic excellence and research potential in a first-year biomedical engineering graduate student.

Bloom graduated May 12 from the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering with a degree in biomedical engineering. She will attend the University of Delaware this fall as a member of their doctoral program.

Codi Mogensen of Sartell recently graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in human services from Rasmussen College. She excelled at school, making the dean’s list on several occasions. While in school she worked full time in her field. She loves the people she works with and helping them. Codi is also the mother of two wonderful daughters who have been her motivation throughout her journey. She looks forward to furthering her career and spending more time with her family and her new puppy. Her family and friends are all very proud of her.

Nineteen Sartell students were recently named to the spring dean’s list at North Dakota State University-Fargo.

They and their majors are as follows: Drew Anderson, industrial engineering and management; Jonathan Carlson, art; Jessica Deters, accounting; Jacob Dummer, natural resources management; Jared Forst, mechanical engineering; Trevor Grindland, mechanical engineering; Michael Heim, statistics; Rachel Johnson, pharmaceutical sciences; Jenna Karsky, medical laboratory science; Kendall Kearney, hospitality and tourism management; Andrew Lindmeier, mechanical engineering; Taylor Mareck, nursing; Kirsten Miller, pharmacy; Matthew Rickers, accounting; Alec Staiger, mechanical engineering; Kirk Staiger, electrical engineering; Nathan Stracke, university studies; Jacob Wenzel, industrial engineering and management; and Heather Yelle, civil engineering.

Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.

Thirty-one Sartell students were recently named to the spring dean’s list at St. Cloud State University.

They and their majors are as follows: Sandra Babcock, social work; Anna Bailey, community psychology; Charles Beckering, biomedical sciences; Courtney Bevans, nursing; Thomas Bevans, biomedical sciences; Jessica Condon, social studies education; Ashlee DesMarais, travel and tourism; Arielle Gapinski, psychology; Melissa Gohman, art education; Gabrielle Hagen, mass communications; Jordan Heinen, sociology; Sabrina Keller, nursing; Meghan Kirby, graphic design; Sarah Kremer, music teaching; Taylor Kruse, elementary/K-6 education; Anna Lindell, nursing; Alex Mayer, finance; Natalie McIntire, biomedical sciences; Farah Missaghi, English; David Moore, real estate; Carter Neuenschwander, graphic design; Ryan Van Nguyen, nursing; Dylan Noehring, general business; Katie Olson, nursing; Hannah Rodness, communication sciences and disorders; Clare Rueter, elementary/K-6 education; Ashlea Schramel, nursing; Kristi Silvers, community psychology; Mikayla Stockinger, social work; Lyndsey Stram, statistics; and Jeffrey Van Slooten, technology management.

Students must earn a minimum 3.75 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.

Bradley Blommel of Sartell was recently named to the spring president’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College-Fergus Falls.

Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.

William Gottwalt of Sartell recently graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Four Sartell students recently graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead.

They, their parents, their honors and their majors/minors are as follows: Katherine Christopherson, daughter of Rebecca and Alan Christopherson, majored in ACS chemistry and minored in biology; Megan Erkens, daughter of Becky and Don Erkens, graduated magna cum laude and majored in nursing and minored in Spanish; Adam Flemming, son of Susan and Jeffrey Flemming, graduated cum laude and majored in exercise science and minored in biology and psychology; and Carl Minnerath, son of Sylvia and Dale Minnerath, majored in chemistry and neuroscience.

Sydney Lo of Sartell and winner of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies 2017 college competition, recently announced the release of her debut book, A Natural Cacophony. As recipient of the Kahn Memorial Award, Lo received publication of the poetry collection, a $500 cash prize and an invitation to read at the NFSPS convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Lo won the honor as a freshman at Brown University, Providence, R.I.

Coborn estate gifts large sum to cancer center



CentraCare Health Foundation recently received a $500,986 estate gift from the late Dan Coborn. The gift will be used to continue the mission of the Coborn Cancer Center and the legacy left by Dan Coborn.

“It’s a great honor to present this gift to CentraCare on behalf of my father,” said Chris Coborn, chairman of the Board, president and CEO for Coborn’s Inc. “He cared deeply about the community he called home. His life was rooted in the principles of community service and giving back so others may have a brighter future; this is a continuation of that legacy.”

The Coborn Cancer Center is a regional cancer center of the highest quality, and provides comprehensive care and an extensive range of treatment options to support cancer patients and their families. Please contact the CentraCare Health Foundation at 320-240-2810 or visit centracare.com to make a gift to the Coborn Cancer Center.

Alexander Legatt, son of Mary Legatt and Victor Legatt and a Sartell High School senior, recently received the 2017 Road to Success scholarship for $1,000 from Omann Insurance Agency LLC of Sartell along with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company of Grinnell, Iowa.

“We’re happy to recognize Alexander’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record through a Road to Success scholarship. We wish Alexander the best in future endeavors,” said Paul Omann of Omann Insurance Agency LLC in Sartell.

Alexander Legatt was selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders based on excellence in the high school classroom and a safe driving record.

Omann Insurance Agency LLC is an independent insurance agency serving Sartell and the surrounding area. The agency provides several lines of insurance products and represents Grinnell Mutual.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, in business since 1909, provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies and property and casualty insurance products through more than 1,600 independent agents in 14 states. Grinnell Mutual s the 117th largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America.