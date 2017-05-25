Twelve local students recently graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville.



They are as follows: Hallela Hinton-Williams, Alexander Holt, Kyra Hulsebus, Lauren Kissela, Adam Lepinski, Ben Lepinski, Grayson Martone, Taylor Nydeen, Cole Pfannenstein, Bryn Rogers, Brenna Skahen and Lilly Xie. Hinton-Williams, Kissela, A. Lepinski, B. Lepinski, Martone, Nydeen, Pfannenstein and Skahen are from St. Joseph; Holt, Hulsebus, Rogers and Xie are from Sartell.

Three St. Joseph students were recently named to the spring dean’s list at North Dakota State University, Fargo.

They and their majors are as follows: Brandon Bloch, mechanical engineering; Mariah Kresky, psychology; and Ethan Schatz, medical laboratory science.

Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.

Twelve St. Joseph students were recently named to the spring dean’s list at St. Cloud State University.

They and their majors are as follows: Jennifer Barg, elementary/K-6 education; Nathan Bedel, biomedical sciences; Crystal Giffen, community psychology; Seth Hennagir, chemistry professional ACS-approved; Brandon Johnson, general business; Hannah Kalla, elementary/K-6 education; Kalene Brooke Knoblach, psychology; Summer Knudsen, elementary/K-6 education; Shannon Osendorf, elementary/K-6 education; JoAnn Otte, nursing; Morgan Roush, nursing; and Jeffrey Witthuhn, computer science.

Students must earn a minimum 3.75 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.

Daniel Grebinoski of St. Joseph was recently named to the spring president’s list at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College-Fergus Falls.



Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average to qualify for this honor.