March 1

9:52 a.m. Hate stickers. 10 Minnesota St. W. An officer received an email in reference to an unknown individual putting up hate-speech stickers on city signs around town. One was placed on a no-parking sign in the downtown area. No suspects at this time; the stickers placed on the sign are hatefully attacking president Donald J. Trump.

March 2

3:31 a.m. Medical. 200 block of Minnesota Street E. While on duty, an officer was dispatched to a medical at 204 Minnesota St. E. for a male who was having chest pains. The officer responded and located the man lying on his couch in pain and discomfort. The officer provided high-flow oxygen and started gathering information. Gold Cross Ambulance and St. Joseph Rescue arrived and continued to provide care. The man was transported to the hospital.

March 3

12:45 a.m. Assult. 100 block of Minnesota Street W. Officers were dispatched to an assault at Sal’s Bar. Dispatch advised a male was punched in the face and was bleeding. An officer responded and located the man who appeared to have a broken nose. Gold Cross Ambulance came and the man was ultimately transported to the hospital by private party. The victim stated he saw the male’s face but he doesn’t know his name. The victim’s friend stated he was beside the victim in the bar and said a male he lives beside and has class with push the individual causing him to slip and hit his face on the floor. All individuals involved were intoxicated and excited.

1:10 p.m. First Avenue NW/Birch Street W. While on routine patrol, an officer observed a male party fall over. Officer observed the male party walking southbound and almost falling over again. Officers stopped him; he was soaking wet and said he fell in a pond. He blew a breathalyzer of .223. Officer contacted a sober friend to take care of him who then arrived and took the individual home. Officer then located an outdoor fishpond he believed the individual fell into.

10 a.m. Ordinance violation. 100 block of Minnesota Street W. An officer attempted to make contact with renters to clean up garbage in front and backyards. No contact was made with renter but spoke with a female who stated she would pass on a message to them. The other two renters left for spring break. Made contact with renter and told him the property needed to be clear of trash by 11 a.m. March 24 or every renter will be cited for ordinance violation.

March 4

4:30 a.m. Vandalism. 200 block of Iverson Street W. A woman reported her residence had been egged. No suspect information at this time.