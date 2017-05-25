If you have a tip concerning a crime, call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a crime. This information is submitted by the Sartell Police Department.

May 3

1:04 p.m. Third Street N. Medical. Officers were dispatched for a 32-year-old female complaining of chest pain. Upon arrival officers met with the woman and provided oxygen. Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and officers assisted as necessary.

10:16 p.m. Third Street S. Suspicious person. Officers were dispatched for a possibly intoxicated male attempting to access a locked vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the male party and discovered the vehicle belonged to him.

May 4

6:34 a.m. 600 block of Riverside Avenue S. Traffic stop. While on routine patrol and running stationary radar facing northbound on Riverside Avenue S. at Edgewater Lane, an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The officer’s radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 43 mph is a posted 30-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver admitted to speeding. The driver was issued a citation for speed and released.

7:27 p.m. CR 120/Centracare Circle. Vehicle accident. An officer was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a pole. The officer arrived on scene and ensured no injuries had occurred. The driver stated he was eastbound on CR 120 approaching the roundabout. The driver was traveling too fast and lost control. The officer issued the driver a citation for careless driving and the vehicle was removed from the accident scene by Andy’s Towing.

May 5

7:09 a.m. Second Avenue NE. Behavioral health. Officers were dispatched to an adult male who was out of control. Officers arrived on scene and de-escalated the situation. Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and the male party was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital without incident.

12:13 p.m. 1725 Pinecone Road S. Medical. Officers were dispatched to Coborn’s Superstore for a 30-year-old female having difficulty breathing due to a possible anxiety attack. Upon arrival, officers located the woman in the pharmacy. Officers provided oxygen and monitored the patient’s condition until Gold Cross Ambulance arrived.

May 6

9:46 a.m. First Street NE/Fourth Avenue NE. Traffic stop. While on routine patrol and traveling westbound on Second Street S., an officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on the same road. The officer ran the registration on the vehicle and observed the owner had a revoked license. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as the owner of the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for driving after revocation.

6:06 p.m. 11th Avenue E. Intoxicated person. Officers were dispatched for an intoxicated male outside of a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the male and observed him to be unsteady on his feet. The male party admitted to drinking and had a preliminary breathalyzer test of 0.31. The male party was transported to detox without incident.

May 7

12:07 a.m. Third Street S. Medical. Officers were dispatched for a male who had fallen and had unknown injuries. Upon arrival, officers located the male on the dining-room floor. He was alert and in good spirits. The male stated he had hit his head; officers observed a small bump on the back of his head. Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and officers assisted as necessary.