Lodermeier family would like eagle statue returned

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Memorial Day is a time when many people visit gravesites and other memorials to remember and honor deceased loved ones.

For one family, that will be harder this year because a statue honoring its brother and son has been taken from the family farm.

Sartell residents Roger and Doris Lodermeier, along with Roger’s family, would like to see this eagle statue returned to Roger’s family farm.

The statue was given to the family in honor of Roger’s bother, Mike Lodermeier, who died at the age of 56 on Sept. 8, 2016, five days after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Mike, who had six brothers and three sisters, loved riding his Harley motorcycle. The statue was donated by some of Mike’s friends who also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Mike lived on the family farm located northeast of St. Joseph most of his life. He operated it for more than 15 years, raising Angus beef cattle and crop farming, while also working at DCI Inc. in St. Cloud for more than 25 years.

Mike was a member of the American Bikers for Awarenesss, Training and Education Motorcycle Club, a non-profit organization that is committed to educating motorcyclists and the general public about motorcycling.

“We placed the eagle at the farm by the house as it seemed to be the perfect place,” Roger said. “We felt the eagle was watching over and protecting his place.”

Family first noticed the eagle was missing a few days after Easter. They searched the area, but had no luck finding the statue.

“We are still grieving his loss and now feel an even greater loss because of the missing eagle,” Roger said.

He said the eagle has so much meaning to his family and it hurts to know someone would trespass on personal property to take the statue. To them, it seems so senseless.

The family is requesting whoever took the eagle please just return it to the spot it was protecting.