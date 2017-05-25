Interim sheriff appointed for Stearns County
by Dennis Dalman
Stearns County now has an interim sheriff, Don Gudmundson.
The county’s board of commissioners appointed him May 23 to serve out the remainder of the term of John Sanner, who announced he would resign as sheriff several months ago.
Gudmundson will serve through the end of 2018 at which time voters will decide who they will choose as sheriff.
Gudmundson is a retired Dakota County sheriff. He has also served interim terms in the recent past as Faribault police chief and Steele County sheriff. He started his career in law enforcement 46 years ago as a Detroit, Mich. police investigator. He’s since worked as a special agent for the Illinois State Police and from there was elected Fillmore County sheriff in 1979. He served for 10 years before becoming the Lakeville police chief and the Dakota County sheriff.
Commissioners have set Gudmundson’s salary at $150,069. His appointment will take effect immediately.
Gudmundson was appointed on a 3-2 vote, with commissioners DeWayne Mareck and Joe Perske voting no. Those who voted yes were Leigh Lenzmeier, Jeff Mergen and Steve Notch.
The two other candidates under consideration by the board were Stearns County Chief Deputy Bruce Bechtold and Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud.
