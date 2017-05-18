TARGET: It’s cool to be chemical-free
by Dennis Dalman
Sartell students committed to remaining chemical-free are spreading the message that it’s cool not to use any alcohol or chemicals.
The students are members of TARGET, which stands for Teens Achieving Recognizable Goals Through Education and Teamwork.
Each year, the students do a media campaign to spread the good news. On May 8, the group released five sets of posters – 1,000 altogether. Each of the five posters has photos of groups of students with various sayings, such as “TARGET Success.” The posters feature students at Sartell High School who choose to be chemical-free. Under the students in one of the posters it states “We Stand Together – Chemically Free.”
The posters were placed in the schools, in businesses and other places. In addition, the TARGET members also visited Sartell Middle School classrooms to bring the posters and to let students there know about the many benefits of choosing not to use chemicals or alcohol.
Coborn’s Inc. agreed to help the cause by printing all 1,000 of the color posters at no charge to the TARGET club.
TARGET members who worked on the media campaign are Marwah Asif, Jacob Ringstad, Adam VandeVrede and Jackie Wruck.
