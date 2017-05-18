‘Jacob’s work is not done yet’

by Dave DeMars

news@thenewsleaders.com

“Jacob loved St. Joe,” said Jerry Wetterling. “He went to school on this property of the old Kennedy Elementary here and had so many of his closest friends from here. We can think of no better way to honor him and all that he stood for. Patty and I are so grateful and will do whatever we can to help make this happen.”

Thus begins a journey for the city of St. Joseph as it begins the search for resources in order to build the St. Joseph Community Center for the town and to dedicate a part of that building, the Jacob Wetterling Recreation Center, to honor a child who was snatched from their midst.

According to his father, Jacob was quite an athlete who loved all sports – football, basketball, hockey – just about any sport one can play or name. But Jacob was more than an athlete. He loved the arts as well. He played trombone and was a very good artist.

“This rec center has lots of opportunities in all ways,” Wetterling said. “Jacob was a good athlete, but more importantly he was a good sport.”

Jane Conrad, field representative from the East Area Labor Council of AFL-CIO, took the microphone to kick off what is hoped will be a successful fund drive to build the community center.

“Minnesota AFL-CIO along with all its affiliates, the St. Joe Lions Club, St. Cloud Lions Club and any organization that wants to partner with us – we will be working together to fundraise – to raise $6 million to make this project a reality.”

Conrad added that throughout the years Jacob became like her own child, and she was sure many others felt that way as well – that Jacob should become the symbol for all children.

“This community center is going to help heal this community, bring people together, and provide a safe space for our children, the community and a safe space where people can come and thrive,” Conrad said.

St. Joseph City Administrator Judy Weyrens then took the microphone and expressed how thrilling it was to get started on the community center. A fund has been set up at Sentry Bank in St. Joseph to accept donations toward building the center. More contact information is available on the St. Joseph City website.

“It’s a $12-million facility, and the council is willing to spend $6 million, and we need to raise an additional $6 million,” Weyrens said.

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz reflected on how long the community center has been talked about in the town, and how, in the last three years, the push has gotten stronger.

“We put footprints to it,” Schultz said. “We are at a stage now where we can move forward, literally.

“I welcome and look forward to working with the Wetterlings and any other group – all groups – to get this goal as part of our community,” Schultz said.

Schultz went on to briefly describe some of the depictions of the buildings on the projection screen. The project would be built in two phases. The first would be the Jacob Wetterling Recreation Center, which would include the gymnasium areas. Meanwhile, the second phase would be planned for remodeling the existing Kennedy building and would include media, game room and other youth services.

The building would take about a year to be completed, be about 22,000 square feet in size and contain three gymnasiums with a raised walking track above and around the gyms. In addition to the gym space, the re-modeled area will have game rooms, quiet areas and places for seniors to meet, play cards, read or take part in hobby-type activities.

“Not every kid wants to go into the gymnasium and throw the ball around,” Schultz said. “There are those kids that play with computers, gaming and other kinds of activities that aren’t gym-centered.”

A member of the audience asked Jerry Wetterling what Jacob might have thought about the construction of a center such as this. The question seemed to catch Wetterling unprepared.

“Ahhhh,” he said struggling for words. “That’s a real difficult question – but it’s a good question. Jacob is more than just thought at this point. Jacob’s a spirit and very alive. That spirit’s alive and touching everybody in here and has touched and will continue touching. We’ve said a lot – but his work’s not done yet.”

When another member of the audience asked how important the center would be for the city, Wetterling quickly offered to answer the question.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and at first it was ‘we’ve got to get something for the kids to do’ and meanwhile other communities were building things for their youth. We all will be reaping the benefits of this wonderful building as well,” Wetterling said.