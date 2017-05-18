Dog-park fundraiser at Bad Habit May 20

by Cori Hilsgen

A fundraiser for a dog park, to be located in Millstream Park will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Bad Habit Brewing Co. in St. Joseph.

Matt Killam, a member of the St. Joseph City Council and liaison for the St. Joseph Park Board, said the city council approved an area in Millstream Park, which is more than one acre, for a dog park.

The dog park will be located in the southwest corner of the Millstream Park, south of the softball fields. He said the majority of the cost of the park is for fencing, estimated to cost $15,000.

The St. Joseph Park Board has donated $10,000 toward the park, leaving $5,000 that needs to be raised before the park can be built.

Killam, who has a dog, is working with local residents Mary Munden and Mary Bruno to try to raise the remaining $5,000. He said they have raised at least $2,200 so far.

“The dog park will be a great place for people and dogs to meet and interact with each other,” Killam said.

The group is accepting donations from individuals at four St. Joseph locations which include the Bad Habit Brewing Co., The Middy, Minnesota Street Market Food and Art Co-op and St. Joseph Veterinary Clinic. People can sign their name on a card that will be displayed at each of those businesses.

Killam said they are also accepting donations from businesses/service organizations and have three separate levels of giving that include bronze ($250), silver ($500) and gold ($1,000).

“The park board has been working on the dog park project for (more than) three years, and when it’s completed it will serve a great desire in the community,” said John Anderson, park board chair.

“A sweet dog park, (is) the one thing missing from our awesome little town,” Bruno said. “Now it will be perfect for us and the pups.”

The St. Joseph Lions Club will serve hot dogs and brats at the event. A dollar per pint served will go toward the dog-park cause. A silent auction will be held at 4 p.m. and all funds raised from the auction will go toward the dog park.

The Tri-County Humane Society will have animals available on the Bad Habit Brewing Co. patio for adoption.

Killam said attendees are also welcome to bring their dogs, on a leash, to gather on the patio.

He said the park board is close to its goal and hopes to have enough funding to start building this summer.