Terrance “Terry” D. Yurczyk, 49

St. Cloud

Dec. 22, 1967 – May 11, 2017

Funeral services for Terrance “Terry” D. Yurczyk, 49, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud. He passed away May 11 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephen. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 15 and one hour prior to services on Tuesday all at the funeral home in St. Cloud.