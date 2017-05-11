Fish tales

contributed photo
The 70th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place May 11-14 on the Mississippi River. The cities of Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud will be involved. In Sartell, the designated area for the opener will be between Mississippi River County Park and the Sartell Dam. There is great fishing to be had along the river. Pictured is Dr. Mike Svensson of Sartell, who while fishing for pike during the summer of 2016, caught this handsome fellow instead.

contributed photo
Bob Schwalboski of Sartell shows off a nice smallmouth bass caught in the Mississippi River on a Storm Chug Bug near the Sartell bridge in August of 2015.

contributed photo
Smallmouth bass is a popular fish to catch in the Mississippi River. Ralph Schwalboski of St. Joseph lands a smallmouth bass caught on top-water bait. This fish was caught near the bridge in Sartell in August of 2015.

