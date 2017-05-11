Bonfig to open Lillian Leonard Primary

by Cori Hilsgen

Amy Bonfig, current owner of Little Saints Academy, is opening a Lillian Leonard Primary.

Two classrooms at Little Saints Academy at 124 First Ave SE, St. Joseph will have a separate entrance and will be used for Lillian Leonard.

Bonfig said Lillian Leonard Primary is a year-round, tuition-based private school that has been developed to provide students with a continuation of the learning style they have become accustomed to at Little Saints Academy during the past seven years.

“We have had the desire to continue educating children past preschool for some time,” she said. “In the past few years we have had several students who have missed the age cut-off for public school by a few weeks and in some cases a few days. It’s difficult to hold them back in a preschool classroom when they are ready for kindergarten. At Lillian Leonard Primary, we are grouped by the State of Minnesota with homeschooling, so we are able to accept students prior to age five.”

Bonfig said parents are looking for alternative educational settings.

“While the public school setting is a great learning environment for many, our school creates an environment where children learn by finding what interests them and using that as a platform,” she said.

Bonfig said Lillian Leonard is dedicated to state standards and using science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a unique fashion, adding the arts, music and independent-learner concept.

“We have taken valuable elements from many learning methods, such as Montessori and Waldorf but have focused on the Reggio Emilia pedagogy,” she said. “Guiding the learners on a path that includes a growth mindset and placing the student in a learner-driven setting, we are building a core strength that promotes success in all things.”

Bonfig said Lillian Leonard Primary will have a one-room schoolhouse atmosphere. Students will be mixed ages. The school’s environment will be one that celebrates success and welcomes failure, because she said failure provides us with knowledge of what doesn’t work and why.

“When we embrace failure as a positive, it gives children the confidence to explore alternative methods, builds resilience and gives them a sense of extreme pride when they find success,” she said.

Students at Lillian Leonard Primary are on an individual learning path, excelling at their own pace. Students are paired with a learning partner which staff refer to as their “crony.” Cronies encourage each other to meet goals, push limits and brainstorm alternative processes. They work as a team, problem solve, share in failure and celebrate success.

Bonfig said this process helps develop empathy and healthy camaraderie.

Some students might complete an entire grade in six months and for others it may take a full year. This is why she believes the year-round learning concept is vital.

Students will earn a series of badges rather than grades to determine progress. Parents should imagine their child earning a badge to affirm his/her success rather than a “C” for a grade telling him/her that he/she is simply average.

Bonfig is beginning enrollment at Lillian Leonard Primary with kindergarten and first grade, but said she realizes they may have first graders who quickly move toward second grade and staff are prepared for their advancement. She plans to expand and begin enrolling grades two through six by June 2018 or earlier.

“Curiosity is the catalyst that inspires students to investigate, create and succeed,” Bonfig said. “Our motto is ‘Do it. Learn it. Be it.’ If we do it, we learn it. If we learn it, it becomes a part of who we are. Do it. Learn it. Be it.”

The one and only “first day of school” at Lillian Leonard Primary will be Aug. 14. From there, each student who joins the school will celebrate their own first day of school.

Because the school is year-round and its students’ learning path is tailored to the individual, students can join the school at any time throughout the year.

In the same regard, if a family is taking extended time off, a student never falls behind the rest of the class because each is following their own individualized plan.

Theresa Kotsmith, who has been with Little Saints Academy for two years, will be the lead teacher at Lillian Leonard Primary.

Bonfig said she is calling in local talent to help with projects for the school. She has enlisted help from local artist Mary Bruno (Bruno Press) to help design the logo and badges.

For additional information, email Bonfig at lillianleonardblackboard@gmail.com or call her at 320-228-6286.