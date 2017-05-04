Running on their own power for Earth Day

photo by Jenny McDermond
Kids from the Pine Meadow Kidstop participate in the Earth Day 1K Kids Run April 21 at St. Cloud State University. More than 800 kids from central Minnesota participated.

photo by Jenny McDermond
Oak Ridge Kidstop waits patiently for its chance to run in the 1K Earth Day Kids Run April 21 at St. Cloud State University.

