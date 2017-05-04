Fund established after Sartell man’s death

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Family, relatives and friends are mourning the untimely death of Jeremy Daniel Larson of Sartell, who died in a freaky accident on the morning of April 28 in Minnetonka. A fund has been established for the man’s wife and children.

Larson, 31, was driving a Ford F150 truck northbound on I-494 just south of Oakland Road when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, after the rollover, Larson then began walking across the Interstate when he was struck and killed by a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a Maple Lake man, who was not seriously injured after the collision. The man, Clarence William Wright, 51, had no alcohol in his system, the report noted.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. that Friday morning.

It was the second pedestrian death on a freeway in the Twin Cities area. The day before, April 27, a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at 2:45 a.m. while walking onto Interstate 35W near Hwy. 13 in Burnsville. The two deaths prompted the State Patrol to release a statewide warning advising nobody to ever walk onto a freeway because of the high possibility of being struck and killed, especially in the dark.

Larson is survived by his wife, Jodi, and children Avery Douglas, 9; Bennett, 3; and Corbin, 18 months. To donate to the family fund and to see family photos, go to the following website: www.youcaring.com/jodilarson-811500.

According to that website, a life insurance police for Larson had lapsed just the day before Larson’s untimely death. Another policy was due to go into effect in five months.

Larson owned and operated JL Solutions.

He was born Dec. 9, 1985 in Edina, graduated from Annandale High School and played football during college at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. In 2013, he married Jodi Dybsand in Monticello.

They made their home in Sartell where they were members of Celebration Lutheran Church, the place of Larson’s funeral May 2. He was buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The following is an excerpt from Larson’s obituary:

“Whenever he walked into a room he was sure to bring a smile, conversation and big dreams. He shared his huge heart, which was so kind and caring and had the best sense of humor. Jeremy was always social, wanting to get to know people and make a difference in the people he met. He was adventurous, enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and experiencing new things. His passion for dancing, singing and playing guitar was infectious. Jeremy proved he could do anything he put his mind to. Jeremy and (wife) Jodi were the best thing that happened to each other. Jeremy will be remembered most for his blue eyes and (his) smile that will last forever.”