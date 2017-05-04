‘Baby Dino’ birth makes worldwide splash

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

The birth announcement of Daxton “Baby Dino” Schoenleben of Sartell was called by one British wit “an announcement 65 million years in the making.”

That’s because his parents decided to announce the baby’s birth in a video as a little precious dinosaur freshly sprung from its egg.

On April 17, Breanna Schoenleben gave birth to son Daxton.

Long before the birth, Daxton’s dad, Jake, thought they should announce the birth in a clever way.

“It was my wife’s idea about how to do it,” he said. “We have these blow-up dinosaur outfits, so we decided to use those.”

Then the video people came to film the announcement in the form of a two-minute video. The movie opens with a tyrannosaurus-rex father-to-be walking into a hospital. He takes the elevator and steps off, walking to the birthing room. There, the mama dinosaur is in heavy-duty labor, surrounded by nurses wearing blue scrubs and face masks. Suddenly, a large blue shiny egg emerges from the mama. A nurse lets Mama T-Rex hold the egg, then it’s taken across the room where the nurse wipes off the egg. Seconds later Papa T-Rex walks up. Just then the egg hatches and inside is a cute Baby T-Rex, all pink and puffy. He’s wearing a knitted green dinosaur cap with blue scales on top, knitted green booties and a pair of knitted green underpants. The nurse places Dino Baby into the arms of proud Dino Dad, and the movie ends with a view of Daxton, the Baby Dino, in his hospital crib.

Many who’ve seen the video chuckle, smile ear to ear and remark how cute it is, how imaginative, how fun.

“Oh yes, my wife and I definitely like to have fun,” Jake said.

In the video, Jake played the role of the Dino Dad and the role of the Dino Mama. Daxton played himself as Baby Dino. The Daxton dinosaur clothing items were knitted weeks ago by Breanna’s mother, Teri Sheeley of Luxemburg.

Baby Dino is not a roaring baby.

“Daxton is an amazing baby so far,” Jake said. “He’s quiet and likes to sleep.”

The video, now retitled Jurassic Hospital, has been seen by thousands of people worldwide. The Schoenlebens sold the rights to the movie to a British company called “Newsflare,” and the video is used in promotional pitches to advertising companies.

Jake Schoenleben is a collections manager for INH Properties; Breanna is a sign-language interpreter. They also have two girls – Harper, 4; and Tatum, 3.

To see the video, go to www.rightthisminute.com