ASA students to perform ‘The Lion King Jr.’

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Twenty-nine fifth- and sixth-grade students from both All Saints Academy campuses, St. Joseph and St. Cloud, will perform The Lion King Jr. musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 in the upper gym of the St. Joseph campus.

Cast members from the St. Joseph campus include fifth-grader Rachel Driggins as adult Simba, sixth-graders Tatum Price as Scar, Emma Kremer as Zazu, Clara Schleper as Shenzi, Breanne Muske as Sarabi and Samantha Roseboom as student stage manager; and sixth-grader Christina Murray and fifth-grader Rhianna Sieben, both part of the ensemble chorus.

The play is directed by ASA staff Terry Elliott; Mary Orth is stage manager. Both teachers have been helping with school performances since 1999.

Elliott said the spring musical is an All Saints Academy tradition that began 19 years ago at St. Joseph’s in Waite Park, before the All Saints Academy merger, to introduce students to the joys of participating in a performance. While roles in the show are auditioned, every student in fifth and sixth grade who wishes to participate is involved in some way.

“All Saints Academy is an interdisciplinary community that encourages students to explore their potential by participating in a wide range of opportunities,” Elliott said. “Productions such as The Lion King Jr. speak directly to this philosophy and use theater as a vehicle for personal growth and creative expression.”

Parents of students volunteer many hours with lots of show-related tasks.

“Our yearly theater workshops are produced as a joint effort by staff, parents and students,” Elliott said. “Working in a collaborative and supportive environment, parents assume all of the behind-the-scenes responsibilities, including building sets, costuming, communications and more. In the end, our goal is to provide students with a cultural and artistic experience to develop their abilities to observe, reflect, think critically and communicate, developing their artistic and leadership skills.”

The Lion King Jr. is a part of the The Lion King Jr. Broadway by Music Theatre International. This series adapts full-length musicals into usually 70-minute productions that are more manageable for middle-school performers. The show includes all the characters of The Lion King.

The musical tells the story of Simba becoming king of the Pridelands. During the performance, Rafiki gathers the animals off the Pridelands to welcome the newborn cub of King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi. The king’s jealous brother, Scar, is no longer heir to the throne and murders Mufasa, but convinces Simba it’s his fault.

Simba leaves and encounters friends Timon and Pumbaa who take him to their “worry-free” jungle home. After the Pridelands are nearly destroyed by Scar’s hyena friends, Simba’s childhood friend, Nala, finds him. After Rafiki helps Simba remember his father and his explanation of the circle of life, Simba returns to the Pridelands to reclaim his kingdom.

Musical numbers for The Lion King Jr. include:

Act I: “Circle Of Life” – Rafiki, Mufasa, Sarabi and ensemble; “Grasslands Chant” – ensemble, Mufasa and young Simba; “The Lioness Hunt” – lionesses, young Nala, Sarabi and Sarafina; “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” – young Simba, young Nala, Zazu and ensemble; “They Live In You” – Mufasa, young Simba and ensemble; “Be Prepared” – Scar, Shenzi, Bonzai, Ed and hyenas; “The Stampede” – ensemble, young Simba, Mufasa, Zazu and Scar; and “The Mourning” – young Nala, Sarabi, Sarafina and the lionesses.

Act II: “Hakuna Matata” – Timon, Pumbaa, young Simba, Simba and ensemble; “Shadowlands” –Nala, Sarabi, Sarafina and the lionesses; “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” – Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and ensemble; “He Lives In You” – Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and ensemble; “Luau Hawaiian Treat” – Timon, Pumbaa, Bonzai, Shenzi, Ed and hyenas; and the “Finale” – Rafiki, Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Sarabi, Sarafina, Lionesses, Mufasa and ensemble.

The music composers are Elton John and Tim Rice.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the school office or at the door.

.