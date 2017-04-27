Wurzer discusses living, dying well

by Cori Hilsgen

The Stephen B. Humphrey Theater at St. John’s University was filled April 18 with people interested in learning more about living and dying well.

Many of those people were seeking answers to questions they had about themselves or loved ones.

Host Cathy Wurzer and other guests answered some of those questions through storytelling, music and other discussions.

Wurzer discussed her work with the late amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patient Bruce Kramer, who she said helped her understand there can be a sense of well-being even in the last days of life.

Kramer was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. When he decided how to live – while dying – it led to personal growth until his death in 2015. Kramer was a college dean at the University of St. Thomas, teacher and choir director, who died at the age of 59. Wurzer, a Minnesota Public Radio host, had many conversations with Kramer on the air.

Interviews included discussions about his physical challenges with the disease to the spiritual side of dying. These interviews offered hope and inspiration for many listeners worldwide.

Kramer and Wurzer co-authored a book called We Know How This Ends – Living while Dying.

Before his death, Kramer had Wurzer promise she would continue his work. Together, his family and friends created the Bruce H. Kramer Collaborative, a group that encourages inspired leadership about living and dying well.

The St. John’s event was part of “The Convenings (Real Families. Real Choices. Real Life) events that, according to its website, builds on the two initiatives of Honoring Choices Minnesota, a statewide effort to engage Minnesota families in end-of-life care decisions, as well as Wurzer’s award-winning broadcasts and book about Kramer’s life.

Other guests at the event included Dr. Ken Holmen, president and chief executive officer of CentraCare Health; Dr. Deb Meister, co-teacher and caregiver of Kramer; Dr. J. Weston Smith, retired physician and poet; the Rev. Roger Botz, CentraCare chaplain; Sheik Mohamed Ukash, sheik of the Islamic Center of St. Cloud mosque and licensed practical nurse; Dr. Merryn Jolkovsky, medical director of palliative care at CentraCare; and Lynn MacKenzie, executive director of Light the Legacy.

Musical performances included the St. John’s Men’s Chorus and Peter Mayer.

Wurzer read from the We Know How This Ends – Living while Dying book and discussed things Kramer had taught her. Kramer had shared much about his inner circle of family and friends, sadness, his “new normal” of living, faith, his love of music and more.

Wurzer also discussed how having discussions about health care and dying helped her and her family while her father was dying and with her mother.

Dr. Smith shared some of the poems he has written since losing his wife about a year ago. In her memory, he encouraged people to look for chances to help and give to others.

“Don’t wait around to see if people like it,” he said.

The Rev. Botz discussed how Catholics believe God is good and wants us to be with him. He said patients set their agenda when they are dying and he can nudge them a little according to each patient.

Sheik Ukash said Muslims believe they must ask forgiveness and repent for sins when dying. Their debts must also be paid off or forgiven. He said advance directives are new to his community and it’s best if someone like himself recommends other Muslims complete one. Members of his faith will listen to him explain the directives instead of listening to a doctor.

Jolkovsky spoke about palliative care and advance-care directives.

MacKenzie said she thinks people should do a health-care directive when they are 18 years old. She told about how her husband and she made their directives and how when he died at an early age, it made decisions easier.

MacKenzie said people are often relieved to have someone facilitate conversations. It’s an opportunity to be better versus bitter.

Light the Legacy is dedicated to promoting end-of-life discussions to improve health care for all area members in central Minnesota. The non-profit organization believes completing a health-care directive is one of the best gifts a person can give to his or her family because it allows family to be well informed about what care a patient wants.

Health-care directives are planning tools used to identify who you want to make health-care decisions for you if you aren’t able to communicate. The directive allows patients to put their wishes regarding end-of-life care in writing so they are known. Otherwise, family will have to agree on and determine what decisions to make. Often, it can be difficult for family to agree on these decisions and they can often feel guilt, wondering if they did the right thing.

Upcoming health-care directive sessions in the area include a 5:30-7 p.m. session Monday, Oct. 2 in the CentraCare Health Plaza Windfeldt room; an event with Dr. Ira Byock, a leading palliative-care physician and advocate for improving care through the end of life, at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 10; and Light the Legacy health-care directive education and completion sessions from 11 a.m-noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud (open to all ages).

