Sartell firefighter fundraiser exceeds expectations

photo by Darren Diekmann
Linda Heinen of Sauk Rapids, mother of firefighter Mark Heinen, enjoys breakfast with her grandchildren at the annual Sartell-LeSauk Fire Department Waffle-Breakfast fundraiser April 23 at St. Francis Xavier School. The children are (from left to right) Breanna Heinen, her sister Cassidy and brother Michael, all of Sartell. With 540 people served, the turnout was larger than expected and was over 200 more than last year, said Sartell-LeSauk Fire Chief Jim Sattler. The money raised will go toward equipment, recruitment and retention of firefighters, and the open house the department has every year during fire prevention week in October.

Darren Diekmann

Darren Diekmann

Diekmann grew up in Mounds View, Minnesota. He attended St. Cloud State University to wrestle and study English. He has been an infrequent freelance writer for several years, mostly for the Monitor-Review, a small paper that served the southern Minnesota town of Adams. He and his wife recently moved to Sauk Rapids to watch their grandchildren grow. He has been freelance writing for the Newsleaders since late 2015, and is still trying to get used to the novelty of having an editor.
Darren Diekmann

Latest posts by Darren Diekmann (see all)

