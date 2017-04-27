http://www.thenewsleaders.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/fundraiserbackground.jpg 846 2420 Darren Diekmann http://www.thenewsleaders.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/NEWSLEADERS-ONLY-LOGO.jpg Darren Diekmann2017-04-27 04:30:432017-04-27 10:24:07Sartell firefighter fundraiser exceeds expectations
Sartell firefighter fundraiser exceeds expectations
Darren Diekmann
Diekmann grew up in Mounds View, Minnesota. He attended St. Cloud State University to wrestle and study English. He has been an infrequent freelance writer for several years, mostly for the Monitor-Review, a small paper that served the southern Minnesota town of Adams. He and his wife recently moved to Sauk Rapids to watch their grandchildren grow. He has been freelance writing for the Newsleaders since late 2015, and is still trying to get used to the novelty of having an editor.
Latest posts by Darren Diekmann (see all)
- Sartell firefighter fundraiser exceeds expectations - April 27, 2017
- Two Sartell robotics teams to compete at world level - March 23, 2017
- Molitor wins 150th high school wrestling match - February 16, 2017
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!