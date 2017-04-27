Dingmann lauded for ‘incredible dedication’

Claude Dingmann Jr., a Sartell firefighter, missed only 19 fire-department response calls in 36 years of service to the residents of Sartell and LeSauk Township.

He answered 3,447 calls, just 19 short of the 3,466 emergency calls to the department.

During his annual report April 10 to the Sartell City Council, Sartell-LeSauk Fire Chief Jim Sattler noted Dingmann’s phenomenal response to calls, noting it is just one indication of his “incredible dedication” to the department and to the residents’ safety.

Dingmann retired April 1 after his 36 years of service. He intends to become an active member of the Sartell-LeSauk Retired Firefighters organization, officially known as Sartell Retired Firefighters Engine Co. 844.

Dingmann’s family has a long, distinguished tradition as firefighters. His grandfather, Roman, and his father, Claude Sr., were both members of the Sartell-LeSauk Fire Department. His son, Lucas, is a current captain on the fire department.

In addition, Claude Jr.’s brother Ted was a long-time member of the Foley Fire Department, and Ted’s sons also served in that department.

At various times throughout nearly four decades, Dingmann has served in just about every capacity in the department, including as chief at one point.