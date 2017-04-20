‘International Festival’ set for April 23

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Eighteen countries and cultures will be represented when the “International Community Festival” takes place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell.

The public is invited to attend the event to experience vicariously the extraordinary range of diversity of people living in and near the Sartell area.

Organizers of the festival have a mission: “Join us as we learn about the many cultures that make up the Sartell community.”

At the church lobby, there will be booths featuring cultural artifacts and information from each country, including people wearing traditional cultural clothing. There will also be foods from each nation to sample.

The countries to be represented (and the Americans who are from those countries) are Brazil, Columbia, Ethiopia, Germany, Haiti, India, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Scotland, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Celebration Lutheran Church is located at 1500 Pinecone Road N.