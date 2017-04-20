Financial auditor gives Sartell high praise

by Dennis Dalman

Sartell received a glowingly positive audit report for financial year 2016.

At the April 10 city-council meeting, an overview and critique was presented by Steve Wischmann, audit partner with the St. Cloud-based financial firm of BerganKDV.

He told the council the city has earned the “highest level of assurance” deserving of “congratulations.”

No financial controls are ever perfect, he noted, but Sartell demonstrates “very, very good internal controls . . . very clean and very accurate.”

The auditing process, which began months ago, went very smoothly with great cooperation and management from city staff.

Wischmann was profusive in praise for Sartell Administrator/Financial Director Mary Degiovanni.

“Mary and her team did a great job keeping books nice and clean . . . very efficient, consistent in budgeting,” he said.

Among the highlights as noted by Wischmann are the following: