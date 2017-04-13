Student artists win in prestigious contest

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Three Sartell High School art students won awards in the 2017 High School Art Exhibition and Competition, and their winning works were displayed in the lobby of the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud.

The students were three of 14 students in Deb Rollings’ art classes who submitted their artwork for the annual contest, sponsored by Visual Arts Minnesota. The three students are all seniors.

They received their awards at an April 10 evening ceremony in the Paramount. The regional contest involved 12 high schools and home schools.

The Sartell winners are:

Lucy Reitz, earned a first-place award in the category of two-dimensional design for her portrait entitled Drew. The cut-and-paste collage depicts the face and left hand of a young woman in a brooding, pondering attitude. The contrasts of light and dark and jagged shapes in the portrait evoke a mood of slightly sinister mystery.

Tayler Kalthoff was a second-place winner for her self-portrait entitled Retrospection, which won in the drawing category. Kaltoff’s artwork, with its high-contrast dark-and-light pencil strokes and subtle areas of shading shows a face with a wondering, somewhat apprehensive look, and the main face merges partly into the same face toward the upper right, evoking a lightly jarring impression as if the woman in the photo is conflicted about making a decision.

Brenden Bellinger garnered a third-place honor in the three-dimensional design category for his welded-metal model dubbed Motor Plane. Bellinger’s sculpture is a whimsical, surreal approximation of an airplane, comprised of a wooden wing, a coiled-steel-spring body, a propeller of found-object steel parts and a long spindle object with trumpet-flared end for wheels. In its almost comical whimsy, it might remind viewers of the sometimes madcap, adventurous days of mankind’s early attempts at flight.

The other Sartell student artists who submitted their works are: seniors Makayla Buzzard, ceramics; Jenna Condon, 2D design; Madeline Rasmussen, drawing; Zoe Rogers, painting; Laura Schwichtenberg, 2D design; McKenna Walker, 2D design; Emma Wing, ceramics; sophomores Maggie Kulus, ceramics; Katelyn Peterson, drawing; Trinity Philbrick, painting; and freshman Taelor Nebel, painting.

contributed photo

This welded artwork made from found objects by Brenden Bellinger is named Motor Plane.