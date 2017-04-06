Fromm helps others explore authenticity through arts

by Jenna Trisko

Throughout life, people often face an awareness of their mortality and contemplate whether they are living a meaningful life. Donna Fromm, owner of The Pathway Home in St. Joseph, is no stranger to that level of self-reflection.

In her growing-up years, Fromm often faced feelings of guilt and anxiety. She focused her energy on caregiving, often neglecting her own needs. Through her personal struggles, life changes and educational pursuits, Fromm discovered a pathway to her authentic self through the expressive arts. Fromm opened The Pathway Home in 2016 to assist others in finding their authentic selves through the expressive arts. A unique creative form Fromm specializes in is InterPlay, which uses playful forms to unlock the wisdom of the body. Fromm, an integrative therapist, provides a safe space to assist her clients in connecting with their authentic selves by sharing stories, singing, use of visual arts, movement-play activities, meditation and social interaction.

Fromm sees herself as a spiritual mentor. A spiritual mentor, she said, is “like a midwife, an experienced companion alongside the other person, offering a compassionate and listening heart to assist on life’s journey.”

Many of Fromm’s clients are women who may be going through a transitional phase in their lives. Often these women are seeking chances to be creative and authentic in order to find deeper purpose in their lives.

A Pathway Home offers individual and group classes including workshops and retreat opportunities. Fromm will be offering an Expressive Arts Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Participants will engage in various activities such as journaling, guided visualization, storytelling and painting.

“Each person is brought into a safe space where they can have experiences focused in the present moment,” said Fromm, referring to her classes. “They may hunger for connecting with themselves and with others in an authentic way . . . Here, individuals are heard, seen and honored.”

Fromm also offers a unique New Moon Sisterhood Gathering experience in which women meet monthly on the evening of the new moon. The gathering signifies a letting go of the past and re-setting for the next month ahead. Participants enjoy a potluck meal, engage in storytelling, movement activities, personal-reflection time and an art activity to assist in connecting with their own desires, dreams and goals. It’s often a cathartic experience, providing a break in the everyday busy-ness of life to stop and reflect, reframe and regain perspective.

Fromm has a degree in liturgical music from the College of St. Benedict and certifications in massage therapy, InterPlay, spiritual direction and expressive arts.

“I was always longing for a deep spiritual connection combined with alternative ways of healing,” Fromm said of her studies. “I wanted to find a way to integrate mind, body and spirit and really find my pathway home.”

To learn more about The Pathway Home or to register for upcoming classes, please visit https://donnacompassionatepresence.com.