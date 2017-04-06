Families shine at St. Joseph Showcase

/0 Comments/in , /by

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
The St. Joseph Community Showcase took place April 1 at Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph. Local businesses, organizations and musicians gathered to create a fun family event. In the photo above, the Stephens family gathered at a table to work on a word-find and enjoy pie samples. From left to right are Rich Stephens and daughters Emily, 2; and Kaidance, 10. Rich and his wife, Jean, live in St. Joseph and also have a son, Scott, 8.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
The Kuebelbeck family of St. Joseph watch their eldest daughter, Grace, 11, perform on stage at the St. Joseph Community Showcase April 1. From left to right are Madelyn, 6, mother Mary and father Nathan.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Grace Kuebelbeck, 11, daughter of Mary and Nathan Kuebelbeck, plays guitar and sings I Will Wait by Mumford and Sons at the St. Joseph Community Showcase April 1.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Lucy Laudenbach places a sticker on the “Envision the Future of St. Joseph” poster to indicate what is important to her as her sister, Dorothy Schulte, looks on at the St. Joseph Community Showcase April 1. The two sisters have lived in St. Joseph their entire lives and look forward to the event every year. Said Schulte: “It’s very interesting and we enjoy it. Some of our great-nephews and nieces will be playing music this time.”

Carolyn Bertsch

Carolyn Bertsch

Bertsch has enjoyed working for the Newsleaders since 2015. She and her husband, Matt, and their three children live in Sartell where they also own and operate Four Seasons Window, Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning. Bertsch is passionate about reading and sharing books. She stewards the "Reads and Seeds and Other Needs" Little Free Library on 8th Ave N in Sartell. The "Other Needs" portion of the little free library was designed to help fulfill the necessities of caring for the poor and homeless. Bertsch has served as a board member of the St. Cloud Salvation Army since 2014 and volunteers weekly at the food shelf located at the shelter. Her hobbies include cooking, baking, and tending to her small backyard orchard where she grows apples, pears, cherries, plums, and apricots. She also enjoys donating her time to take photos for non-profit events. Bertsch believes that every single person can choose to make the world a better place for someone else. At the end of the day the only question that matters is, "What kind of difference did you make?"
Carolyn Bertsch

Latest posts by Carolyn Bertsch (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply