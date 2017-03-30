Residents invited to give input for comp plan

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

People who live in St. Joseph will have many options for giving input about what should be included in the St. Joseph Comprehensive Plan, which is now in the planning stages.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Kennedy Community School, city residents can learn about the plan, give input and take a survey at the St. Joseph Community Showcase. Another way to give input is to take the survey online at the city’s website. There will be other chances for input throughout the spring at events called “Pop-Ups.”

The survey asks residents questions in various areas, followed by choices and a box headed with “Other.” The following are the areas of inquiry:

• What do you love about St. Joseph?

• What’s the biggest challenge you have living in St. Joseph?

• If you could change one thing about St. Joseph, what would it be?

• Is there a need for more housing in St. Joseph?

• Do you own a business in St. Joseph?

• Do you work in St. Joseph?

• What are the top five industries or businesses you would like to see more of in St. Joseph?

• Which type of businesses or services are most needed in St. Joseph?

• What should St. Joseph’s transportation goals be for the near future?

• How long have you lived in St. Joseph?

• Are there adequate employment opportunities in St. Joseph?

• How important is it to involve the public in the development of long-range plans for St. Joseph?

• How can we better engage the public in long-range planning for St. Joseph?

• How did you hear about the Community Visioning, the Comprehensive Plan or this questionnaire?

• By what method would you prefer to receive information about this plan or other city plans?

• Are there other areas you’d like to discuss?

The final questions on the survey ask respondents a bit about themselves: sex, age, place of residence, wages and more. Residents are not required to fill out all questions on the survey.