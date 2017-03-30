Gifts needed for Orndorff benefit

by Dennis Dalman

A fundraiser for Kelly Orndorff and family will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Blue Line Bar & Grill in Sartell.

Currently, organizers are seeking donations for its silent auction, such items as gift cards, gift baskets and other items. The smaller items, such as gift cards, can be mailed to: Sartell Lions, P.O. Box 7, Sartell, Minn. 56377. Check donations can also be mailed to that address with “Kelly Orndorff” written on the memo line. For those who want to donate larger gifts, call event coordinator Tania Nevares at 320-267-2591, and the items can be picked up.

A 2011 graduate of Sartell High School, Kelly Orndorff, the daughter of Jane and Paul Orndorff, was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after graduating from college in 2015. During the course of surgery to remove the tumor, Orndorff lost virtually all of her sight. A detailed feature story about Orndorff and her long, painful ordeal was published in the Jan. 20 Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader, which can be accessed via “Archives” on the Newsleader website.

When the Sartell Lions heard of the Orndorff family’s tragic plight, its members decided to host a benefit, and they have been working for months to plan all the details.

The benefit has been dubbed by Kelly herself as “Never Lose Sight.” That’s because she wants the event to be more focused on learning about blindness and related issues than about herself.

There is no entry fee to the event, though free-will donations will be gladly accepted. The event will offer food, a silent auction, games and information booths. Bob Hughes of KNSI-Radio will emcee the benefit.