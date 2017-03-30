Burn baby burn! Pond inferno!

photo by Janelle Von Pinnon
St. Joseph firefighter Cory Molitor stands guard March 28 while monitoring a controlled burn of the pond behind Coborn’s. Five other St. Joseph area ponds were also burned as part of spring maintenance. To see additional photos, visit thenewsleaders.com.

photo by Janelle Von Pinnon
St. Joseph firefighter Andrew Kramer (left) helps hoist a water pack onto fellow firefighter Joe Orcutt during a controlled burn of the pond near Drs. Styles, Cotton and Milbert’s dental office.

photo by Janelle Von Pinnon
A St. Joseph firetruck sits ready for access at the perimeter of the controlled burn of the pond near Drs. Styles, Cotton and Milbert’s dental office along west Minnesota Street in St. Joseph.

photo by Janelle Von Pinnon
St. Joseph firefighters patrol the perimeter of a controlled burn March 28 along west Minnesota Street in St. Joseph. Six other St. Joseph ponds were burned on the same night. Prescribed burning is a very important management tool for maintaining and enhancing wetlands.

