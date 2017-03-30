April 7 ‘Gala’ to help fund youth-mentoring program

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Courtney Bevans of Sartell, who was a Big Sister in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota program, was recently awarded a $2,500 nursing scholarship by an anonymous donor through the organization’s mentoring program.

Bevans, who attends St. Cloud State University, is currently studying abroad in Africa where she is participating in hands-on global nursing experiences. They include health-care work in clinics, hospitals and public-health settings.

The senior nursing student said because of the scholarship she was able to afford to study abroad for the experience through her nursing program.

A “Magic Moments Gala” celebrating how Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has helped the youth they have served during the past 49 years will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center.

The theme for the event is “From Little Seeds Grow Mighty Trees,” a theme that reflects how the program can change lives.

This event is the agency’s largest annual fundraiser. Because the agency does not charge fees for services, it depends on donations from the area to provide the money needed to run its program.

Donations from the event will help fund the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ youth mentoring program, which benefits children who face adversity.

Bevans appreciates what she gained from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“Here, I am working with communities, promoting health and wellness and gaining leadership experience as I observe other countries’ practices in health care,” Bevans said. “I am so grateful for the opportunities Big Brothers Big Sisters has continued to provide for me.”

Bevans began her process with Big Brothers Big Sisters when she was a freshman at Sartell High School. It took almost a year for the interview and matching process to be completed before she was paired with her Little Sister.

She had the same Little Sister for three years until she graduated from high school. They met every week and Bevans said they both cherished their time together.

Bevans said she never thought she could bring joy to a child whom she barely knew.

Activities they shared together included playing games, making snacks, talking, listening to music, working on homework and more.

During every activity, her Little Sister was always smiling and that made Bevans smile also. It wasn’t always about what they did together but the fact they were spending quality time together.

Bevans said her Little Sister taught her that having someone for her Little Sister to look up to and care for her made a positive impact on both of their lives.

Bevans took great pride in the fact her Little Sister knew she could count on Bevans as a support system.

Although Bevans said she thought she was going to be a friend to a young girl, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program molded her into a role model, a mentor, a leader and taught her how to support, encourage, listen and care for someone who needed it at that point in her life.

She still keeps in touch with her Little Sister and said she is grateful to have had the chance to be a part of her life.

In her scholarship essay, Bevans said her life journey has led her to her nursing career. Her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she, Courtney, was 3 years old and this very much affected her family and upbringing.

After her mother’s brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she remained in remission for 11 years before the tumor returned.

Although her mother lost her battle with cancer, she always maintained a positive attitude and outlook on life throughout her illness.

Bevans said her mother’s nurses were her mother’s advocates, comic relief, showed compassion in the care they delivered and always provided her the support she needed. The nurses took time to get to know Bevans’ family and make them feel comfortable.

She said her goal is to positively impact patients and their families the way her mother’s nurses influenced her.

Bevans role as a Big Sister and her experiences with her mother’s brain tumor helped her pursue her career in nursing. Both encompass the passion she has for caring for others.

Shannon Giffin, grant and communications manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, said it costs about $1,500 to make and maintain a mentoring match between Little and Big Sisters and/or Brothers for one year. Each successful match requires background checks, screening, training and professional guidance.

Support from local businesses and individual donors allows for mentoring matches to be professionally supported, helping ensure these friendships are fun, safe and purposeful.

The program has given out 44 scholarships and has recently increased the number of available scholarships and funding. It plans to continue to seek scholarships for youth in the program.

The program has given out more than $30,000 in scholarship funds during the past two years.

It currently has 353 active matches and serves more than 600 youth facing adversity each year. There are currently 140 children on the program’s waiting list.

Giffin said there is always a need for mentors. For as little as one hour each week, a person can make a big difference in a child’s life.

“Our ‘Magic Moments Gala’ is an opportunity to recognize the heroes of Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Jackie Johnson, executive director. “This includes our Littles facing adversity, our Bigs for being mentors, our volunteers, board and staff, as well as our generous donors. It’s an evening of inspiration and entertainment. Without the support of the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters would cease to exist, making this, our premier fundraiser of the year, an important event to be a part of.”

Attendees of the event will have a chance to purchase a specialty craft beer made by Urban Lodge Brewery, as well as trying some tasty hors d’oevres, bidding on silent- or live-auction items and eating a gourmet dinner.

Willow Sweeney will be the emcee at the event, and Ashley DuBose from the television show The Voice will perform.

To learn more about the Gala event and/or to become a mentor to a child, visit the website bbbscentralmn.org or call 320-253-1616.