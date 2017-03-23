Residents find their artistic flair at local painting classes

by Cori Hilsgen

Many local residents are finding they have a bit of an artistic flair when it comes to creating works of art during Julia Olson’s paint-party classes held at the Bad Habit Brewing Co. in downtown St. Joseph.

Olson has been packing the house with her paint-party classes, having hosted five classes so far.

Lori Baggenstoss, who is a studio instructor at Rejuv Medical Sports and Orthopedic Medicine in Waite Park, lives in St. Joseph with her husband, Joe, and their three daughters.

Baggenstoss recently attended one of Olson’s classes with friends, Shareen Stommes of Cold Spring and Stephanie Spychala of St. Joseph. She has taken a few of Olson’s painting classes and loved every one of them.

Baggenstoss said she chose to attend the classes because they are a fun alternative to the dinner-and-movie routine. She added that it’s affordable, different and when she’s there she doesn’t have to think about her job or what’s going on at home but can instead just immerse herself in the art and have fun catching up with her friends. Baggenstoss said she also likes that it helps support a local business.

“Sounds amazing, right?” she said. “Drink, socialize, follow a few steps – or ignore them – and leave with a gift you made. That ‘wow, I did this’ moment is pretty amazing too.”

Matt Johnson of St. Joseph also attended two of Olson’s classes. He said he chose to try the classes to see what little artistic abilities he has.

Johnson said Olson walked the class through step-by-step and made the class very enjoyable.

“A fun event, with lots of fun people to meet, at a great venue,” Johnson said. “The employees at Bad Habit and Julia have combined to make a great event to bring friends and community members together.”

Erica Sullivan of Sartell, who works in the banking industry in St. Cloud, has attended two of Olson’s classes.

Sullivan has known Olson more than three years and said she knows she is an awesome elementary school art teacher and knew she would be great at teaching a non-artsy person how to paint beautifully.

Sullivan attended Olson’s first painting class event to see what it was like and got hooked.

“Julia doesn’t teach people, she guides them during her painting parties,” Sullivan said. “She is fun, easy-going and very personable. She is the perfect balance of positive attitude, fun and ability to help you end up with a great painting.”

Olson, an art teacher at Avon Elementary School, has a bachelor’s degree in art education from St. Cloud State University. She lives in St. Cloud but spends a lot of time in St. Joseph.

“My classes are for everyone,” Olson said. “No experience is needed to attend and (you) leave with a beautiful canvas. It’s a fun and different night out in a relaxed environment.”

Olson began instructing painting classes two years ago to raise funds to donate to the March of Dimes. Her sister-in-law, Josie Muyres of St. Joseph, and her mother-in-law, Bette Olson of St. Cloud, are very active in helping raise funds for March of Dimes and asked if she would be able to instruct adults also.

Olson said she quickly learned she could. Since she already had the supplies, she decided to start her own small business called “Pretty Palettes.”

Olson said she discussed the idea of having paint-party classes at the Bad Habit Brewing Co. with owner, Aaron Rieland, and he liked the idea of bringing a paint class to the brewery to offer a fun and different night out.

“The rest is history,” Olson said.

Anywhere between 18 to more than 30 women and men have attended Olson’s past painting classes held at the brewery. Due to space limitations, 33 is the most people she can have in a class.

Most of her paintings are of landscapes and trees.

“Trees and landscapes are organic and imperfect by nature,” Olson said. “They can all look completely different but still be beautiful.”

She said she loves the idea of sharing her painting with others, especially with those who feel they don’t have an artistic bone in their body. Olson said she enjoys seeing those people walk away amazed at what they can do.

Olson’s next class at the Bad Habit Brewing Co. is scheduled from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. The cost to attend the class is $45 and includes all supplies needed for the painting, including a canvas, apron, paint brushes and more. It also includes a beer or beer flight – a sample of several beers – and snacks.