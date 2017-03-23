Preview of community center set for April 6

by Dennis Dalman

St. Joseph residents can get a sneak-peek of plans for the proposed community center at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the St. Joseph Government Center.

The public-information meeting was announced at the March 20 city-council meeting.

Murray Mack, president of HMA Architects, will present architectural drawings of options for the facility, which will be constructed primarily with regional half-cent sales-tax funds. It will be retrofitted into the building that once was Kennedy Elementary School and that is now, temporarily, Colts Academy.

Mack has already presented preliminary designs and layouts at the Feb. 7 council meeting, but the new plans have been fine-tuned based on input Mack received from the council based on what residents would like to have in the center.

As to exactly which amenities the center will house, nothing has been decided with certainty. Nonetheless, a consensus is beginning to emerge as the council, city staff, residents and architect pool their ideas. The following are the amenities that stand a good chance of being included as part of the center: