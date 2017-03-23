Grocer, benefactor Coborn dies at 86

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Daniel Coborn, a resident of Sartell and a local grocery-store entrepreneur and benefactor, died March 15 at the age of 86.

Coborn developed the chain of Coborn’s grocery stores far and wide in the many decades after his grandfather, Chester, started the first Coborn’s store in Sauk Rapids in 1912. When Chester died in 1921, his sons Chester Jr. and Duke, became the business’s owners/managers.

Dan Coborn, whose parents were Duke and Florence, led the company for 40 years, beginning in 1959 when his father died. Currently, Dan’s son, Chris, is Coborn’s Inc.’s president and chief executive officer.

Coborn started a second Coborn’s store in Foley in the 1960s. In the years that followed, a new store opened in Sauk Rapids, still thriving, opened in 1974. By and by, other stores opened: two in St. Cloud, one in Sartell, one in Little Falls and in many other cities. Three of the newest are located in St. Cloud (the Cooper Avenue one), the Coborn’s SuperStore in Sartell (Sartell now has two) and one in St. Joseph.

From the fledgling Sauk Rapids produce market in 1912, Coborn’s Inc. has expanded far and wide in the 105 years since, now employing more than 8,000 people.

Besides its Coborn’s-named stores, the business also expanded with the openings of many Little Dukes and Holiday convenience stores, Cash Wise grocery stores and liquor stores.

Coborn retired as head of the company in 1999, although he continued to serve on its board of directors and remained a guiding force. Currently, Coborn’s Inc. owns and operates 54 facilities in six states (Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Illinois).

Born during the tough economic times of the Great Depression, Coborn and his three brothers did all kinds of menial and sometimes unpleasant work. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1948 and then enrolled in St. John’s University, where he played football and graduated with an economics degree in 1952.

Coborn married Mabel Hansen of Rockville in 1952, then served in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. After military service, he was accepted into law school but decided to return to Sauk Rapids to work with his father in the grocery business.

Through the years, Dan Coborn developed a strong streak of philanthropy. He and Mabel gave generously to many good causes, such as United Way of Central Minnesota, which they helped found; the Boys and Girls Club, which they also helped found; Big Brothers Big Sisters; local schools and colleges; and the CentraCare medical system whose cancer center is named after the Coborn family.

Coborn’s leadership in the grocery business and commitment to his customers, as well as his philanthropy, earned him many honors. In 1987, he was named Minnesota Grocer of the Year by the Minnesota Grocers’ Association. He also received awards from the College of St. Benedict, St. Cloud State University, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way.

In 2002, he received the Father Walter Reger Distinguished Alumnus Award from St. John’s University, its most prestigious award, for his outstanding service to St. John’s as an alumnus. In 2013, Dan and Mabel were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CentraCare Health Foundation.

In 1999, Coborn’s was honored as one of the 10 most generous companies in the United States, an award sponsored by George magazine, which was founded by John F. Kennedy Jr.

Dan Coborn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mabel, and their five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Coborn died peacefully in his Sartell home, surrounded by loved ones.

His funeral service took place March 20 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell; interment was in his home town’s Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.